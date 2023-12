Simon Cudby got behind the lens on Monday, December 4, for the Red Bull KTM team intro in Murrieta, California. Here are some of his best from the team introduction event.

The four riders on the 2024 roster (Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger, Tom Vialle, and Julien Beaumer) were introduced to the media during a press event. The squad then threw down some laps at the test track as attendees watched.