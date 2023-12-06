Chance Hymas had a strong rookie season in 2023. He finished inside the top ten in all four of his 250SX East Region main event starts and after two 12th place overall finishes to start the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, he finished fifth overall at the Thunder Valley National (11-3 moto finishes) and sixth overall at the High Point National (8-5 moto finishes). At the southwestern Pennsylvania round, Hymas led his first laps as a professional in the second moto. Things were looking bright for the #832 until he suffered a torn ACL the following week during training. He was sidelined for the remainder of the AMA calendar year.
Despite losing the latter half of his season to injury, Hymas feels he got enough experience both learning the process of the race days and managing the highs and lows that come with the sport.
At last night’s 2023 Honda teams intro, our guys on the ground, Kellen Brauer and Jason Weigandt, grabbed Hymas for a quick update on his recovery process and his goals for 2024.
Racer X: All right Chance Hymas, take us through the recovery process. Take us through the recovery process so far and then get back on the bike.
Chance Hymas: Yeah, it's been a long process. It's been rough, been good and bad, been an emotional roller coaster. But I mean, now we're back, back in the bike, happy life's back to normal. But yeah, I've just been enjoying it just back to normal life, back in Cali, back in Florida. But yeah, just trying to enjoy it the most I can, and I feel like I've put enough work in that. I don't feel like I'm behind at all. I don't feel like I'm in a hole. Team's working hard. I'm working hard and I feel like all the puzzle pieces are kind of coming together.
I always want to ask, especially now the team is winning at like a really rapid clip, but Honda has always had a reputation. Do you feel some pressure, especially because you missed half of your year, to get results?
Absolutely. I mean, it's not coming from the team, it's from me, but it's obviously when you're in that situation you have big shoes to fill, you know. So, I expect myself to be as good as Jett, as good as Hunter or even be better. It's for me, I feel like the sky is the limit and the team is more than willing to make it happen. So, yeah, it definitely comes with pressure. I mean, Honda has been a very winning team the last couple of years and I don't want to be the one that stops that. And yeah, I wanna keep it going. Yep.
Related: Shimoda Set to Race 2024 250sx West Region, Hymas East Region
Going into your second year of actually getting ready and racing for supercross where some of the things you learned last year that you want to build on this year?
Yeah. Last year, I definitely didn't race a lot, but I experienced a lot of like the emotional side of it and just kind of learning how to strategize a little bit better and manage my emotions a bit better. So I feel like coming into this year, I feel like it's easier for me to put a plan together on what to do just because I've kind of, I've got my toes wet a little bit and kind of experienced it so I can handle the emotions a little bit better, strategize when it comes to qualifying better or even just picking a gate for the main event or heat race, you know. So, that process will be a little bit simpler for me. But I mean, it's also, it's still tough. But kind of knowing I went through that and what to expect will be a little bit easier for me.
Do you come into this almost feeling like it is another rookie year, like, you're still taking these steps towards getting where you want to be?
No, I feel like this year, it almost feels like I've done a whole season. I mean, obviously, I can always learn, everyone can always learn. I don't feel like I'm done learning at all, but I definitely don't feel like a rookie going into this year.