Chance Hymas had a strong rookie season in 2023. He finished inside the top ten in all four of his 250SX East Region main event starts and after two 12th place overall finishes to start the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, he finished fifth overall at the Thunder Valley National (11-3 moto finishes) and sixth overall at the High Point National (8-5 moto finishes). At the southwestern Pennsylvania round, Hymas led his first laps as a professional in the second moto. Things were looking bright for the #832 until he suffered a torn ACL the following week during training. He was sidelined for the remainder of the AMA calendar year.

Despite losing the latter half of his season to injury, Hymas feels he got enough experience both learning the process of the race days and managing the highs and lows that come with the sport.

At last night’s 2023 Honda teams intro, our guys on the ground, Kellen Brauer and Jason Weigandt, grabbed Hymas for a quick update on his recovery process and his goals for 2024.

Racer X: All right Chance Hymas, take us through the recovery process. Take us through the recovery process so far and then get back on the bike.

Chance Hymas: Yeah, it's been a long process. It's been rough, been good and bad, been an emotional roller coaster. But I mean, now we're back, back in the bike, happy life's back to normal. But yeah, I've just been enjoying it just back to normal life, back in Cali, back in Florida. But yeah, just trying to enjoy it the most I can, and I feel like I've put enough work in that. I don't feel like I'm behind at all. I don't feel like I'm in a hole. Team's working hard. I'm working hard and I feel like all the puzzle pieces are kind of coming together.