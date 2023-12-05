The All New Heat Wave MXG-250 Goggle

On the face of the MXG-250, you will find 4 Ram-JET forward facing vents, a patented system that promotes airflow to the interior to cool things down and aid in sweat reduction. This helps reduce moisture build up on the face and foam. On the inside the goggles feature a high-end triple layer foam system, that allows for proper seal and all-day comfort.

In the vision department you get an injected molded, 2mm thick, optically clear unit that offers extreme impact resistance against debris, and other trail born hazards. Each lens features extreme-condition anti-fog coatings (inside only) to ensure that when you are in the HEAT of things your vision is never lost.

The MXG-250 features triple post tear off support for use with our HWV X Racing Optics patented 7-layer laminated tear off system – The absolute best competition tear-off system the industry has to offer (Coming soon).

The MXG-250 comes in a one and done package. In the box you will find your goggle ready to go with a matching tinted lens – However, if you steer more towards the clear, a spare lens (in clear) is included as well and can be easily swapped in.

ONE SIZE FITS MOST

-2mm thick optically clear, impact resistant injected lens

-SILVER 20% VLT Mirror lens with ANTI-FOG coating on inside

-Includes EXTRA clear lens with ANTI-FOG coating on inside

-Triple layer foam for max comfort + sweat absorption

-Matte Black frames

-50mm Strap with SILICONE print branding

-RAM JET forward facing vents for moisture control

-Triple post tear off support for Racing Optics 7 Layer Laminated system

-Includes Microfiber bag

MXG-250 GOGGLE