At the 2024 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team intro on Monday night, Aaron Plessinger was joined by his three teammates: Chase Sexton (450cc), Tom Vialle, and Julien Beaumer (250cc), completing the four-rider roster. Plessinger was on the Team USA roster with Christian Craig and RJ Hampshire at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations event in France in early October, which was only two months ago as we sit with one month to go before the Anaheim 1 Supercross kicks off the new season the first weekend in January. Back with the KTM team for a third consecutive year, Plessinger is looking to clean up his mistakes from this past season. With familiar equipment and personnel, the Ohio native is looking to be a more consistent front runner in 2024.

Our man on the ground Kellen Brauer caught up with the always-smiling AP to get his thoughts on the brief off-season and how he reset, his goals for the upcoming season, and more.

Racer X: First of all, off-season. Not much of one, but how was it? Did you have any fun?

Aaron Plessinger: Yeah man, actually flew in from France, went to Atlanta, got to hang out with my wife's family and then I got to see some friends I grew up with, that I hadn't seen in a long time. Then, played some golf. We went up to Gatlinburg and kind of just chilled, man. Got a cabin up there and it was a good time. So, mentally reset there and we came back. It was like, I think, two weeks of no training and then three weeks off the bike. So, yeah, I'm good. I'm ready.