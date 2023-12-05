2024 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing SMX Roster Confirmed at Team Intro

Bringing the red number one plate to defend his 450SX championship is Chase Sexton, the 24-year-old who clinched a first-career premier class crown last May. Also ranked fourth in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after a share of misfortune, as well as the third-place finisher in the inaugural SMX post-season, Sexton has the credentials and form to enter season 2024 as a legitimate title contender across the board once again.

“I'm excited and feeling refreshed for the start of the 2024 Supercross series. Testing is going well and I’ve enjoyed getting to know everyone more and more on the team, and feel like I’m gelling well with the crew and my new teammates. There’s obviously a level of expectation that comes with heading into 2024 carrying the red plate and I welcome the challenge, especially with the full support of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing behind me."

Fan favorite Aaron Plessinger is back for his third term at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, determined to build upon his 2023 campaign that saw him claim seventh overall in 450SX despite missing multiple rounds, a convincing third in 450MX, and fifth in the combined SMX standings. Those results will form a strong foundation for the 27-year-old to work from in the upcoming season, motivated to establish himself at the front of the pack year-round.

"I'm totally ready to get this show on the road and go racing! Preparation for the 2024 Supercross season is going to plan and I’m just eager to get back to the races to see all my friends and fans again. I’m hoping I can finally bag some of those elusive wins this season, that’s the goal for the team and I, and I think it’s achievable with the encouragement and support I receive from everyone in the Red Bull KTM family."

Two-time MX2 World Champion Tom Vialle built immense experience this year in what was his first season of competition in the United States, with the 23-year-old Frenchman now looking to benefit from the lessons learned over the past 12 months. Vialle was eighth in the 250SX East points, sixth in 250MX with a single victory to his credit at Southwick, and P8 in SMX, which sets him up for a strong sophomore season ahead.

"The idea of getting to race at venues and on tracks that I’ve been to before is exciting and something I am really looking forward to next year. I feel like I learned a lot in my rookie season in the U.S., but it’s definitely tougher racing a brand new track every week when almost everyone in your class has already raced on them before. It’s really going to help my confidence a lot knowing the tracks I’m going to – it makes a big difference. 2024 should be a good year for me and the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team!"

As for 17-year-old newcomer Julien Beaumer, he will open his full-time professional career as the youngest member of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team and is in line to make his mark while his knowledge climbs on a week-by-week basis. Already a SX Futures Main Event winner, Beaumer is debuting in 250SX and will carry that rookie tag into Pro Motocross, as well as the SMX Finals series when it commences in September.

"Making my debut in the 250 Supercross class next year is a dream come true and I’m super-grateful to everyone at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing for giving me this opportunity. My goal is to go out there and learn as much as I can this season, all the while giving it my all. The team and I have put in a lot of laps at the practice track to build a good base and gain as much experience as I can before the start of the 2024 season. I just want to do my best and make both the team and myself proud in my rookie season."

Ian Harrison – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager:

“Our 2024 team is excited to start the new race season. Two of our team members are new, so getting to know one another and developing their bikes specific to their needs and riding style can be a challenge, but so far it has gone very well. The team has spent many days at the test track working on fine-tuning the bikes and I am now looking forward to seeing how we stack up against our competition on January 6th. It is exciting for me as the Team Manager to see our four riders working together so cohesively while motivating and challenging each other to be better. Behind all this effort is always a group of people who are diligent at putting the hours in to get us ready for the start gate at Anaheim 1, and for them, I am very grateful. See you at the races."

Roger De Coster – Director of Motorsports, North America: