Since the inception of the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) Motocross World Championship way back in 1957, racers from the Republic of South Africa have amassed precisely five individual World Championships. Greg Albertyn earned the first world title for the nation of 62,027,503 people when he raced off with the 1992 125cc Motocross World Championship. Dr. Albee would continue to charge on in global racing, also winning the 1993 and 1994 250cc World Championships. Fellow South African racer Grant Langston would win the 125cc World Championship in 2000, and finally, Tyla Rattray would win the FIM MX2 World Championship in 2008.

Throughout the next 15 years, the nation of South Africa continued to produce world class motocross talent, but world titles were nowhere to be found. That can all change, however, with the introduction of 19-year-old South African-born rider Camden McLellan. Straight out of Johannesburg, McLellan, who won the European championship in 2018 and who competed for JH Honda Racing in the 2023 MX2 FIM Motocross World Championship, has been drafted onto the new Monster Energy Triumph Racing outfit for the 2024 MX2 World Championship.

“So, at the moment we are based in the south of Spain with the Triumph team,” explained McLellan this week after a comprehensive day of Triumph TF 250-X testing and training in Spain. “We’ve been doing our winter work here in because the weather in Spain, in European weather terms, they say it’s the best. The sun shined five days out of the seven during the week and the tracks are still in good condition. The tracks weren’t flooded or what-not like they would be in Belgium or the Netherlands. So now we’re based down here for a couple of months just to get in a bunch of work in the off-season on the bike and with all of the physical stuff. I think we’ll move up to Belgium when the season comes around. Now it’s the winter grind, let’s call it, you know? This is where you put in the long hours on the bike and off the bike. You know we are now riding and cycling, and it is now where you build your base and get really, really fit for the long season to come.”