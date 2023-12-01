Racerhead #48

Okay, time for a Matthes rant, sorta…

Savatgy in Limbo (Matthes)

Joey Savatgy's been out there in social media-land talking about his desire to be able to move back down to 250SX for next year. It's something we talked about when he was in-studio on the PulpMX Show a few months back when he first dropped that he was going to be going to Triumph for 2024. Of course, this was after his WSX series where he rode well for Rick Ware Racing in the 450 class. As we know, Triumph is not going to have a 450 for '24 so Savatgy is only riding the 250 class in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and then 450SX in 2025. So, he's been lobbying to get reinstated into the 250SX class in 2024, rather than sit out supercross.

The 125SX/250SX class has had a myriad of rule changes over the years to push riders out of the class and in some cases—Mike Jones, Jeremy Buehl, and Tim Ferry all come to mind—it's a little too soon. But it's never been easier to stay down in the class than it is nowadays, so we have plenty of 30-year-old “career” 250SX riders in a class that started out in 1985 to be a development class in order for young riders to learn SX. Well, that's mostly gone way out the window. The powers-that-be have adjusted the points threshold numerous times, we've had riders taking dives to not point-out, we've had OEM's sign riders to 250SX deals and then not realize they could point-out, etc., etc.

The class is a mess in my opinion and it's time to make it 17 rounds and just let people come and go in it as they please. No more "learning" SX in the 250SX side, you want to do that go to AMA Arenacross and then jump into 250SX. I know, like DC says, going one series will hurt rider jobs and I agree it will but what we have now is a class that's trying to be everything to everyone. Which to me means it's actually not being anything.

Okay, back to Savatgy. There were two ways to get pushed out of 250SX class—win two titles or score a specific number of points three years in a row. That number of points changed a few times with the addition or deletion of races and also got bumped up a few times. Either way, Joey and Shane McElrath both hit the points threshold three years in a row (a few years before this Joey and Martin Davalos were on track to hit the points when-SURPRISE—the OEM's got the AMA to bump up the points threshold) and they were kicked out.

Now however, the rule was changed year again around this time last year (maybe for the 542nd time since 1985?) and really the only way to get out of the class is to win two titles. So, there is no points cut-off and since the rule changed, Joey wants to head back to 250SX class. And he thinks McElrath should be allowed to race 250SX again also.

However, the AMA and the OEM reps have denied this claim, which I'm in favor of. The rules at the time made him move out and he's had a bit of a rocky time finding a home in the 450 class so I get it, but should Justin Bogle and Malcolm Stewart get to jump back down? I'm just not sure you want to open that pandora's box of letting riders go back down, although I feel for Joey and especially McElrath who's never got that full factory shot in the 450SX Class like Joey and has ridden for, I don't know, five or six teams now in his 450 career.

Like I said above right now in the sport, unlike say a lesser class in IndyCar or NASCAR, our "support" class is treated just like the premier class. Same TV time, same hoopla, salaries are close if you pro-rate them for 17 races, bonuses aren't far off, etc. We're SO far from the idea of why the class was started that let's just make it wide open and guys like Savatgy and Bogle can jump down and veterans like RJ Hampshire and Jeremy Mart can just stay in there forever. OR make it super restrictive and you're out after three years, rides or no rides in the 450 class be dammed.

That's how I see it. Joey Savatgy definitely disagrees.

(DC’s Take: I disagree with how Steve sees this class as well. Supercross is much harder to learn that it looks, as we see every January, February, March on the Injury Reports, and “just ride arenacross” is not the answer either—it’s nowhere near as difficult as supercross, nor is there the same support. Making the 250 class one long series would mean half as many rides, half as many mechanics’ jobs, and probably twice as many riders on the injured list. The prize money is much different—especially now that we have the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) too—and so are the salaries and prestige. I mean, there’s a huge difference between, say, 2023 Supercross Champion Chase Sexton’s 450 title and the one he won on a 250, or was it two? And do you really think either of the Lawrence brothers’ 250SX championship bonuses from Honda were the same as Sexton’s for the premier class?

I definitely understand the confusion and frustration over why a guy with no 125/250 SX title like Joey Savatgy—and back in the day Jones and Buehl—gets moved up but others get to stay down, but I don’t just making it a second premier class, only on different-sized bikes, is the answer either…)

A Fix? (Matthes)

Someone on Twitter reminded me of an idea I once proposed on the show on how to fix the 250SX class. I don't think this was my idea but maybe. Either way, I'll take credit for it! We all know that a 30-year-old 250SX rider on a factory bike has a huge advantage over a 20-year-old privateer kid trying to figure out if he can make a living racing dirt bikes or not. So, the idea is to make one coast (and you can rotate them each year) a, say, fourth-year-and-up class and the other coast a three-years-or-less experience. Love it! This way the "kids" can learn SX and then the "vets" can have their own championship on the other coast. Maybe if you're some phenom like Jett Lawrence, you're kicked out of the "kids" class after two titles, I don't know, we can hash that fact out later but it's a good idea, right?

(DC’s Note: Wow, on first reading it, that’s a very interesting idea… And you could switch whichever coast it is from one year to the next, between 250 vets and 250 kids … Someone should run this up the flagpole and with whoever those powers-that-be—team managers, sanctioning body, series promoter—and see what they think…)