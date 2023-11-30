Results Archive
Video Vault: Roczen and Tomac Tussle in Tennessee

November 30, 2023 2:00pm

Ken Roczen had one of the most dominant runs in AMA Pro Motocross history in 2016 when he won 20 of 24 motos en route to the 450 class title. But it wasn't all smooth sailing for the German who found himself wrapped in heated battles with Eli Tomac on a number of occasions. One such instance was during the fifth round of the series at Muddy Creek in Tennessee where Roczen and Tomac went at it for the overall win nearly the entire second moto. Today we look back on this classic Roczen v. Tomac battle that you may have forgotten about.

