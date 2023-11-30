Results Archive
Australian SX
Melbourne
News
WSX
Australian GP
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Boise 1
Fri Dec 1
News
Upcoming
Australian SX
Adelaide
Sat Dec 2
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Boise 2
Sat Dec 2
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Madison
Fri Dec 8
News
Full Schedule

Racer X Brand Items of the Week: Hats & Beanies

November 30, 2023 4:00pm | by:
Racer X Brand Items of the Week: Hats & Beanies

Need a new hat to stay warm in the winter? How about a great stocking stuff item for Christmas? Check out our Racer X collection of hats, perfect for different occasions. Our collection includes a camo leather patch hat, with a trucker style build; our shield leather patch beanie, perfect for winter; and our black shield hat, AKA a simple—yet stylish—"dad" hat. 

Our Racer X hats are available now, check them out below.

View the items on sale below or visit the Racer X Brand store (racerxbrand.com) to view all of our T-shirts, hats, accessories, stickers, and more.

Shop All Racer X Merchandise

Camo Leather Patch Hat

Racer X Brand

Camo Leather Patch Hat

Add To Cart Shop Now

We partnered with our friends over at Richardson Hats to create the Leather Patch Hat. The embroidered Racer X shield is a nice touch to this comfortable, high quality hat. A tactically built Trucker Cap, style 862 is made with USA milled NYCO ripstop fabric. An adjustable snapback provides sizing versatility.

Shield Leather Patch Beanie

Racer X Brand

Shield Leather Patch Beanie

Add To Cart Shop Now

We worked with our friends at Fuel Clothing to come up with these awesome new beanies, just in time for winter! They're made of 53% acrylic, 22% nylon, 15% elastic, and 11% polyspandex featuring our classic shield logo stamped onto a leather patch and sewn onto the fold. Available in two colors, black and grey.

Black Shield Hat

Racer X Brand

Black Shield Hat

Add To Cart Shop Now

We worked with our friends at Fuel Clothing to come up with these awesome low profile "dad hats" with the classic shield logo embroidered on the front and "Moto. Every. Day." printed along the back, above the adjustable enclosure strap.

Read Now
January 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now