He got better on Sunday. He changed his starting technique a little bit, it was better. He got third overall, but there was no doubt he was a distant fourth-best guy on the weekend. When Kenny [Roczen] didn’t crash or whatever, he got pulled and he was 15 seconds back one time. He was 13 another time off the next guy.

I think he can turn it around. Obviously new bike, all that stuff. They’re going to have some base settings and stuff for him, but I think now he goes back to the drawing board a little bit and shows up with a different package when they go racing.

He’s the one guy for me that if you look at Paris you go, we did what we needed to do to not have Coop make a big play. He’s always been one of those guys, the minute he sinks his teeth into winning, watch out.

I will say that, too. He’s the kind of guy that can go there and just be like, here to take the start money, put on a show and go home, and then show up at A1 and just destroy. Also, as much as I would be like, it’s time to go, it’s not the worst-case scenario, I don't think.

…Yeah, I agree with that. It’s always the deepest field ever. I think throughout history they’re always deep. It’s 450 supercross. It’s where all the guys are at. But now I think the difference is just how tight it is. There were races last year where, don’t quote me, but a second separated first and 15th or first and eighth. That’s historically never been the case. There’re times in history where Ricky [Carmichael] was four seconds or five seconds a lap faster than the guy in 18th. So, I think that that’s what has kind of changed, just that there really is a realistic possibility that any of those 18 guys can find a second and win that night. Most likely not. There always ends up being four or five guys that are the cream of the crop, and they have their bike right and their fitness right, and all the things are clicking. So, it’s likely not going to happen that we have 17 different winners in 17 rounds, but it’s more possible than ever before, I would say.

You got to be there. So, that’s the interesting part. The first six races, if you have a bad race, it’s going to be all-in trying to get it back.

And realistically that’s harder than ever to do, just because like what I said with the lap times. You’re not going to blow through those guys, as they could have back then. You’re not four seconds a lap faster than them. You’re hardly faster than them.

That’s a great look at Dylan Ferrandis who has been really fast but has not been able to get a start. He’s not good enough to rip through those guys. He’s gotten a couple podiums. Dylan has been good, but there’s no doubt that his supercross results are not where people thought they would be. I think a lot of it is starts.

It’s all starts. I’d love to be able to really go back and look at first laps, and if the start/finish line is after 50 or 75 percent of the first lap, when 10th place comes by, your seven to nine seconds behind. If you’re a half a second faster, there’s not enough time to make it up.

Zacho, I always think of when I hear about Hunter or Jett or the next hot kid coming up from 250s, I remember in your first year, or maybe your second year because I think you got hurt the first year, but early you told me, “Dude. It’s no joke, man. Seventeen [races] in 18 [weeks].” Now it’s 17 and 19. There’s another off week. You were saying it’s a lot. The workload and the travel and every single damn week.

Yeah, it is a lot. It’s been said a million times, but for us, the only 450 year that I had. I got hurt the first year and then the second year was COVID. So, I didn’t really ever have that whole thing. But even after I came back from my injury in ’19 and raced 11 or 12 or whatever it was straight, I was like, “Dang, this is heavy.” And the off week is the worst thing because you just want to keep going. You’re three weeks from the end. Let’s just knock it out. Then you go back to riding four days that week off, and then you got the weekend, and you don’t really know what to do because you can’t go on vacation but you don’t want to stay home. It’s a strange thing. But it is a huge workload. It is a huge ask on your body. Just travel, staying healthy. You’re in a plane twice a week, every week for basically 18 or 19 weeks, by the time the off weekend happens. It’s a lot, man.

So, Ken Roczen. I really admire Kenny. Kenny’s win last [season] was maybe the coolest thing that happened all year long. It was awesome. You can never count the dude out. I don't know about the championship, but I think more of the same from Kenny for ’24.

Yeah. I think he’s in a good spot. I’ve done a couple of bike rides with him recently and just some hanging out and whatnot. He just seems more energetic. I never really thought of Kenny as a guy who lacked confidence, because he’s so outspoken and so forward or upfront. But I felt like there was a point there where he was just like searching for himself and not really comfortable in his own skin. But man, he just seems like he feels good again and he’s strong. I think he’s going to be better this year than last year.

Skip Norfolk: I’ve been that guy. I want that guy to win. I don't know why. I can’t define it, but if he wins, I’m really happy.

I agree with that. I think he’s one of the good guys of the sport, for sure. He brings a different group of people and demographic and just has a huge reach as an athlete, not only for himself but for our sport as a whole. I think our sport is better with him in it and him at the front.