Performance Racing Powertrain

Triumph has developed an all-new performance racing powertrain. The new competition four stroke single is ultra compact and super light, with a forged aluminum piston and titanium valves. The engine also has diamond-like carbon low-friction coatings, lightweight magnesium covers, and an Exedy Belleville clutch.

Advanced engine management and tunability is complemented by the optional accessory MX Tune Pro app, enabling riders to use real-time user selectable mapping, a real-time engine sensor dashboard, and live diagnostic functionality, through a controlled and programmable engine management system.

Aluminum Chassis

The unique aluminum chassis has a high strength, lightweight spine frame with twin cradles, designed for the optimum balance of performance, mass, and flexibility. The total weight of the bike will see the new TF 250-X set a new benchmark for the best ‘power- to-weight’ ratio in the category. It also delivers a high level of tunability to suit different riders and styles.

Top Tier Specification

The TF 250-X features premium, top tier componentry throughout, adding up to an unrivalled specification for a production bike in this category. KYB suspension tops the list, with 48mm AOS coil forks, forged and machined 7075-T6 aluminum triple clamps, and a three-way piggyback coil rear shock.

The premium Brembo braking system features twin 24mm piston floating front calipers, a single 26mm piston floating rear caliper, and Galfer 260mm front and 220mm rear discs. The DirtStar 7000 Series aluminum rims and machined aluminum hubs are fitted with Pirelli Scorpion MX32 mid-soft tires. Finally, Pro-Taper ACF carbon core bars and ODI half- waffle lock on grips complete the set up.

Competition Accessories

In addition to the high level of specification already included as standard, Triumph has worked with premium brands to create a dedicated range of competition accessories to further enhance performance and capability.

These accessories include:

Akrapovič full titanium exhaust system

XTrig hole shot device

Athena LC-GPA launch control module with rider-selectable enhanced traction control and launch control settings and LED engine speed indicator

MX Tune Pro wi-fi module

Performance gripper seat and seat cover

Bodywork replacement kit

Triumph off-road dealers will also be stocking a new clothing range, available alongside the new TF 250-X. Launched by Triumph in partnership with Alpinestars, the range includes Motocross and Enduro boots and apparel.

Specialist Triumph MX Dealers

From Spring 2024, specialist Triumph Off-Road / Dual Sport dealers will begin carrying the new Triumph off-road product. These Triumph dealers will be fully trained to provide a comprehensive sales, service, parts, clothing, and race support experience that meets the needs and expectations of off-road riders.

This network will be backed up with a unique 24/7 parts and accessories supply system. Available from the Triumph website, the new electronic parts and accessory catalog will be fully optimized for mobile, so riders can search for parts and place orders while out at the track. Riders can select what they need, check availability and price, and place an order for express delivery, standard delivery, or click and collect from their local Triumph off-road dealer.

Racing Pedigree

Triumph’s globally renowned engineering teams bring expertise in precision engineering, innovation, and award-winning quality. These teams are behind Triumph’s greatest modern racing achievements, including the Moto2TM championship where Triumph engines have helped to transform the class, setting new Moto2 lap and speed records at tracks around the world. From factory World Supersport racing, to multiple Supersport wins at the Isle of Man TT and the Daytona 200, the teams are focused on success.

The team has been supported by some of the biggest names in motocross, including the greatest MX rider of all time, Ricky Carmichael. He has worked with the Triumph chassis and engine teams across the journey of scoping, prototyping, testing, and development.

Ricky Carmichael said, “The TF 250-X is an incredible bike. This is the bike that we set out to build. When you talk about the chassis, the powertrain, the components - it’s the best of everything you could ever want. And whether you’re a professional rider or an amateur rider, you will not be disappointed. I love this bike; it’s been such an honor to be part of the project with such an iconic brand.”

Iván Cervantes, five times enduro world champion, five times Spanish MX champion and Dakar finisher has also worked across the project with Triumph’s in-house teams to bring his experience to the Triumph bike development and prototyping.

With a team like this and the TF 250-X on the start line, Triumph is well placed to begin its motocross racing program in 2024. Entering the prestigious FIM Motocross World Championship for 2024, Triumph Racing will compete with a factory supported program set-up in partnership with Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni, one of the sport’s most experienced and successful team owners. Thierry will start his campaign with two of Triumph’s all- new 250cc 4-stroke MX bikes in the 2024 MX2 class, supported by Monster Energy.

Underpinning the commitment to win, Team Manager Vincent Bereni is leading a crew of highly experienced technical staff all focused on bringing Triumph to the pinnacle of racing performance. Thierry and Vincent’s past racing record speaks for itself – with over 80 MXGP World Championship victories.

Clément Desalle, who joined the team as test rider, is a very experienced racer, competing at the highest level in the MXGP World Championship for 15 years. As one of the most consistent racers in the series, he claimed three Vice Champion finishes, was third in the World Championship three times and twice finished fourth. Finishing on the top step of the podium 23 times in his career, he was also crowned the Pro Open Belgian champion.

Triumph Racing’s US SuperMotocross World Championship Team is headed up by the highly talented Bobby Hewitt and team manager Steve ‘Scuba’ Westfall – this duo has proved over and over that they know how to win. They brought in a talented team including Dave Arnold, an industry AMA Hall of Fame legend for chassis development and Dudley Cramond, with over 25 years of experience of building race winning engines. The team will field the all-new TF 250-X motorcycles in the 2024 World Championship.

Availability

The TF 250-X will start from $9,995 USD / $11,495 CAD, and orders can be placed now at Triumph’s new motocross dealers, with bikes available for delivery from late Spring 2024. For more information or to find your local dealer visit:

Watch the launch film on YouTube.

USA: triumphmotorcycles.com/motocross

Canada: triumph-motorcyles.ca/motocross

Canadian French: triumph-motorcycles.com/motocross

Further information about the launch of a TF 450-X and the highly anticipated dual sport range from Triumph Motorcycles will follow later in 2024.

