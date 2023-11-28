Going into that second main? What was the emotion like. You heard you had already wrapped up the title.

Yeah, it was weird cos after the first main, my team guys said, “You've won it, you've won it!” And I was like, “Huh? what happened to Shane? Because I saw Blose was off the track and then like, “No, Shane DNFed.” And I couldn't figure out if where [Maxime] Desprey was, I had no idea. And I said to my mechanic, “Right? Let's focus on one thing at a time. Let's go and execute this next one.” And then after the second one, of course, yeah, it was fantastic. But Australia supercross taught me a lot because last year the final round was in Wagga, Wagga, right? And, and, and we had a two-moto format, and I won the championship in the first main, the second main it was getting dark and dusty. And honestly, I didn't even wanna ride, like I was riding around in fourth and I was like, “Oh, like I rode terrible.” So mentally this year, I said to myself, “Right, no matter what happens.” I said to my mechanic, “No matter what happens in between the motos, we stick to the plan because I want that bonus money of the night as well.” The standard story goes, I wanna tip your reeve up and, and empty them out. The championship bonus is all right. But I wanted the night bonus too. I got some toys to buy for my little guy. So, gotta make this month trip away from my family worth it. You know, Millie's back there and she's like, “Man, we've been through all the hard times” and she couldn't come out here and obviously we've got an 18-month-old baby. So, the one thing that makes it a little bit easier is I keep winning the races I'm doing. So that's handy.

Shane, there was a points deficit obviously coming into the weekend the number one plate goes. How do you feel on balance about Melbourne? We've loved having you here, but it's tinged with a memory now, isn't it?

Shane McElrath: So, yeah, it's good and bad. Obviously, it's disappointing that I wasn't able to back it up but at the same time, like between Abu Dhabi and tonight, it's like, dude, I fought as hard as I could with what I had and Max was just dialed in, like you said, it was like clockwork. And him riding yesterday and then him riding today, it's like, dude, I've had probably my best qualifying today that I've really ever had and just felt good and I'm riding aggressive, and Max was just a little better each time. So, it's a lot of fun. I love the competition and yeah it sucks to lose, like, none of us like getting beat. But I'm happy with my effort and leaving here it's like, I love Australia and I can't really say much. It's just so many things happened that were really kind of out of my control. I kept fighting the best that I could and the second and third main, I didn't have any brakes from the first one. Like we kept changing brake stuff and I don't know if anybody seen, but like the Plywood took us out when we were trying to get back to work on the bike. The wheel wouldn't roll and so the bike slid out and took my brother and I both out. And so, I bent my front brake lever up in that, well, then we bent it back and then my front brake didn't work. So, we didn't find that out because we were messing with the rear brake. And so, it's just funny. I'm happy with my effort and proud of Max. It's, it's been a lot of fun racing him and even all these guys, they're all such good riders and to get to race and battle and, and bang bars and it's like the competition is just so much fun. So yeah, I'm as happy as I can be.

Can we tempt you back down under at some point in time?

Oh, yeah, as long as we're here next year, I'm here. So yeah, I like it.