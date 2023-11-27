Trail Jesters KTM Racing Team Closing Off-Road Team

The following press release is from the Trail Jesters KTM Racing Team:

Trail Jesters KTM Racing Team News

The End of an Era (2014-2023)

Copake Lake, N.Y. - Trail Jesters KTM Racing announces today that we have sunset our racing team this month. The team was established in 2014 with six riders racing at the regional level in New England. In 2016 we brought Ben Kelley and Josh Toth up to race XC2 Pro 250 class in the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series. Success came quickly on the national stage and we continued to bring more riders to up to contend at the professional, amateur and youth level.

Besides Kelley and Toth, notable riders Johnny Girroir, Jesse Ansley, Simon Johnson, Brayden Nolette and Addie Harris have all won AMA national championships. Johnny Girroir and Korie Steede have won FIM World Championships.

In total, Trail Jesters riders and graduates have won 12 national championships and over 40 regional championships. At the world level Trail Jesters riders have won individual and team championships at the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) and earned over 20 ISDE Gold Medals.

Antti Kallonen, Director of Off-road Racing for KTM, said:

“Trail Jesters has been an important east coast support team for us over the past decade. We want to thank Ross, and all his sponsors, for helping to develop a pipeline of talent for the KTM Group factory teams. And we also want to acknowledge the many national and regional championships Trail Jesters team riders have won for KTM over the years.”

Ross Mauri, Founder of Trail Jesters, said:

“For me this has always been about rider development and providing a platform for growth. I'm so stoked that a handful of my riders would rise up far enough to be chosen to race for factory teams. In the end, we couldn't have done it without an amazing group of sponsors, mechanics, trainers, support crew and families. I want to thank KTM for their unwavering support and partnership. Finally, as we close this chapter ... I'm not quite done supporting our sport. But it is time to pass the torch and I'm looking forward to some exciting news as a new era unfolds.”

Sponsors: KTM, FMF Racing, Moose Racing, Parts Unlimited, Renthal, WP, Solid Performance, Dunlop Tires, Motorex, Steve Hatch Racing, Edelmann Sales, Ranch Russell, Engine Ice, XCGear, Power-of-the-Mind, Gear Bicycles, Bullet Proof Designs, P3 Carbon, Motool, Hinson Racing, Seat Concepts, IMS Products, Squid Decals, RK/Excel, Nihilo Concepts, Motion Pro, TM Designworks, Twin Air and SuperB Batteries.

About Trail Jesters

Trail Jesters Racing is a KTM offroad racing support team. We compete at the regional, national and international level in many formats of offroad racing. The Trail Jesters Racing team was established in January 2014.