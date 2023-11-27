How do you feel in terms of the cachet of the riders that you were up against this year? Perhaps give us a sense of what the 2023 title means.

Yeah, it means a lot. Ultimately, I just hope we can get some more racing going, like [having] more races, right? But yeah these guys are getting faster and faster and you see what happens when you're buried in the pack. Like I can't really just make my way to the front with the snap of a finger.

Following Abu Dhabi and then Paris as well, how important was it for you to kind of reset and get this type of result tonight? And obviously the world championship was the end result. Just a good night in general for you. So, how important was that?

For sure. I think my riding was just back up to normal, I would say. Then, like I said, it was a little bit unique cause yesterday in a couple of practices and even today in the practices, I had a really hard time focusing on doing laps and kind of figuring out where to go faster just because we had a couple of little bike issues that I had to figure out and I had to get a feel for it. But at the same time, like you can't let that completely ruin everything cause even when I had a problem, I think it was qualifying or maybe it was free practice, I just kept riding and doing laps cause I'm like, “Hey, if this is what I have to deal with and we have to go into racing, then I at least have to feel comfortable with it.” So I guess I just tried to work with what I had. So it's just always a learning experience, right? Like I've almost been a pro for 15 years but yet when these situations come, you try to deal with that and you're always learning. So yes, I'm on board because Abu Dhabi didn't quite go as I wanted to, even though I won the last main. Paris wasn't that great for me and just coming back and, I felt like my riding was on par and I felt, I felt pretty strong out there. I didn't win the last one, but all in all it was just good to kind of like at least finish it on a high note and, and go back and get some rest and overall my body and everything, I'm in a pretty good spot and, yeah, I can just focus on what's to come in 2024.

Joey. Can we come to you for a report card and how you feel at the end of the night here and at the end of the championship knowing where you were coming into the Melbourne weekend.

Joey Savatgy: Yeah, like I said coming into it in the press conference, I know I was leading the points but I knew Ken was the favorite and, you know, rightfully. What's there to say? The guy's good, you know? So I knew I had my work cut out for me and honestly I think what I'm bummed about the most is just that I didn't really execute as well as I needed to. I didn’t put myself upfront, which I knew I needed to do if I wanted any chance to beat Ken. Even if I did that, it was gonna be tough, but that was something that I was well aware of coming into it.

Number two, it's just, I don't mind getting beat, and I haven't seen it on video, but for me, it was one of the situations where if I don't try to maybe fade wide and block Kenny in the first turn, he's gonna be on my inside in the next corner. So I'm kind of in a dammed if you do, dammed if you don't situation, so I kind of went out there to block him and I didn't have time to react. Just a red bike [Vince Friese] came flying across, that’s what it felt like. Like I said, I don't want to speak without watching it, but it felt like a red bike just came flying across from the inside. It’s unfortunate. I don't mind losing, especially to someone like him [Roczen] as respectable as he is. It's just unfortunate that the circumstances fell the way they did.