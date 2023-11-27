Results Archive
Exhaust Podcast: David Eller

Exhaust Podcast David Eller

November 27, 2023 12:10pm
by:

Phoenix Racing has been a championship player in a variety of racing series, including dominance in AMA Arenacross and AMA Pro ATV Motocross, and also operates Honda’s factory GNCC team. It has only been a side player in AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross, however, until now. By adding Dylan Ferrandis to the team for the full 2024 season indoors and out, they've got a chance at podiums and race wins. How did this deal come about and how is the team preparing for this step? Jason Weigandt chats with David Eller and Phoenix team manager Heath Harrison about the move.

The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is hosted by Jason Weigandt and sponsored by YoshimuraLeatt, and Steel City Men's ClinicAlso, be sure to visit RacerXBrand.com and check out our apparel. 

