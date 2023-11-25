The following is a press release from the FIM World Supercross Championship. Racer X will have full results and info as the weekend unfolds.

Roczen & Anstie crowned FIM World Supercross WSX & SX2 Champions at Australian GP

The 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship has concluded at Marvel Stadium last night with a spectacular finale that saw Pipes Motorsport Group’s Ken Roczen go back-to-back securing the 2023 WSX World Championship, while Firepower Honda’s Max Anstie also emerged victorious in the 250 class, claiming the 2023 SX2 World Championship.

After spectacular rounds in Birmingham and Abu Dhabi, Australia’s sporting capital Melbourne, delivered a bumper crowd for the grand finale with close to 45,000 supercross fans turning out over the two-day event.

SX2

The first of the SX2 final’s saw the Brit assert early dominance, navigating the set of challenging whoops to take control of the pack. Reigning SX2 champion, Shane McElrath’s night came undone when a tough block lodged in his rear wheel resulting in a DNF upsetting his title chances. Anstie surged forward securing the victory, with Clout's strong showing earning him a commendable second place while Motoconcept’s Carson Mumford rounded out the podium.