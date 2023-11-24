Wilson, Anstie, Ross Crowned in Australian SX
The Fox Australian Supercross Championship just wrapped up with Friday racing at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, and Dean Wilson is the new champion of the 450 class. Max Anstie successfully defended his 250 title, and young Parker Ross, an American amateur prospect, won the first-ever SX3 title.
The FIM World Supercross Championship will now take place on Saturday inside the same stadium.
Here's info from the series as well as the Honda Racing Australia Team (which we know as Firepower Honda in the U.S.). That team took all three titles.
WILSON & ANSTIE CROWNED AUSTRALIAN SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONS IN MELBOURNE
Capping off a dominate AUSX series from the Honda Racing Australia team, Dean Wilson (SX1), Max Anstie (SX2) and Parker Ross (SX3) were crowned Australian Supercross Champions of their respective classes.
A vibrant Melbourne witnessed the culmination of an incredible season as Marvel Stadium was transformed into a dirt bike mecca. The full-size SX track set the stage for the crowning of three Australian Champions and an intense battle for minor placings across SX1, SX2, and SX3 classes. Adding to the excitement, the 85cc riders attacked the track in a high-stakes competition for the inaugural CR22 cup title.
SX1
Boost Mobile Honda’s Wilson, entered the SX1 final in Melbourne needing only two points to claim the championship, and knowing nothing was guaranteed, the pressure was palpable as gates dropped for the SX1 Main Event. Boost Mobile Honda’s Kyle Webster briefly took the lead, but it was CDR’s Luke Clout who asserted dominance. Despite Wilson's impressive charge to second place, Clout held firm, securing victory followed by Wilson and the seasoned Justin Brayton. Clout's triumph marks a remarkable comeback after injuries, with emotions spilling on the finish line.
A solid second position capped off Wilson's exceptional year and earnt him the 2023 Australian Supercross Championship title on 122 points. Clout's breakthrough secured him second place in the championship (95), just one point ahead of Monster Energy CDR Yamaha teammate Josh Hill in third (94).
SX2
Boost Mobile Honda’s Max Anstie came into the night with one hand already on the Australian Supercross SX2 trophy, after strong performances in the first two championship rounds. As the 250’s roared to life, the fiery number-one Honda swiftly surged into the lead, seamlessly continuing his dominance from the previous race in Newcastle. Trailing closely behind were teammate Wilson Todd and heat one race victor, Cole Thompson, marking the final race meeting for the Serco Yamaha Racing team after 22 years of triumphant racing in Australia.
At the forefront of the pack, the Brit showcased unwavering control, and relentlessly hammered out laps on his Honda CRF250R, hitting his marks and building a gap on Todd. As the candles lit on the finish-line jump, Anstie whipped his Honda in celebration of his second Australian Supercross Championship title. Todd secured a commendable second position, while Canadian Cole Thompson crossed the finish line in third place.
SX3
In SX3, Yamaha rider Seth Burchell secured the holeshot to kick off the action and take an early lead. However, after a mistake, Championship leader Polyflor Honda’s Parker Ross made his move and never looked back. As the laps unfolded, Burchell shadowed the Californian, but was unable to get close enough to make it stick. Behind Burchell was Husqvarna’s Travis Olander, who broke through for his first podium.
Ross' impressive moves through the whoops and consistent riding earned him the SX3 title, rewarding a consistent AUSX season. Drew took out second place in the championship, while Kayd Kingsford was third.
Honda secures victory in all three classes of the Australian Supercross Championship
The Australian Supercross Championship's last round concluded at Melbourne's renowned Marvel Stadium, and Honda's factory racing team emerged victorious in all three classes. Dean Wilson, Max Anstie, and Parker Ross secured victories in the 450, 250, and 250 development classes, respectively.
Dean Wilson is happy to win his first Australian Championship and credits the team with his rejuvenated performances.
"I really needed this, and the team deserved it. Everyone has put in so much hard work. I've had an incredible time in Australia, and I hope to be back here next year, reliving it all. Thanks to Honda Australia and everyone involved. Winning again feels fantastic," expressed Wilson.
Justin Brayton from Boost Honda wrapped up the championship on a high note, securing an impressive third-place finish tonight. His display of grit and determination, despite competing with an injury from Newcastle, was commendable. While the 5-time champion's season didn't unfold as planned, he acknowledges that's part of the nature of racing.
"This wasn't my year. I've had an incredible run, winning five championships in a row. I made it to the podium in every race this year except the one where I had a collision with another rider. My passion for racing is still strong, so we'll see what the future holds. Congratulations to Dean on the championship, and kudos to Honda for securing their sixth straight championship," expressed Brayton.
Boost Honda’s Kyle Webster didn’t have the night he had planned following a second place in the heat race.
"I'm at a loss for words, I felt great today, especially after taking second in my heat race. Ending the championship with more crashes in the final is not how I envisioned it. It's time for me to regroup and shift my focus to the motocross championship," expressed Webster.
In the 250 class, Max Anstie asserted dominance in every race, clinching the 2023 Australian Supercross Championship for Boost Honda, his second championship in a row and Honda’s 6th straight championship in the 250 class across Motocross and Supercross.
"Competing here in Australia is an incredible experience, and having my dad here to witness my second championship in a row makes it even more special," shared Anstie.
Max's teammate, Wilson Todd, riding for Terrafirma Honda, concluded the championship on a strong note with a 2nd place finish in the final round. Unfortunately, the crash in Newcastle, round 2 impacted his overall result, landing him in 4th place overall for the championship.
"The mistake in Newcastle really affected my overall standing. Despite that, I'm pleased with how the night went. With another night of racing ahead, I'll redirect my focus towards finishing the year on a high note," commented Todd.
Parker Ross, aboard the Polyflor Honda, convincingly won every race he participated in, securing his inaugural Australian Supercross Championship title in the SX3 class.
"This is absolutely fantastic, my first championship in Australia. The entire team has treated me like family—they're amazing. The bike performed so good. I want to express my gratitude to Polyflor and Honda for giving me the opportunity to compete in Australia," shared Ross.
The curtain has fallen on our 2023 Australian Championships tonight, marking a successful season. Team director Yarrive Konsky extends appreciation to everyone for their efforts in making it happen.
"We secured victories in four Australian Championships - SX1, SX2, SX2, MX2, secured runner-up positions in the MX1 and WMX Australian Motocross Championships, and clinched a third-place finish in the MX2 championship as well. Four championships, two runner-up’s, and a third place – this achievement is a testament to the selfless dedication and skill of our staff and riders. A heartfelt congratulations to our incredible team, riders, and sponsors," expressed Konsky.