Results Archive
Australian SX
Newcastle
News
Upcoming
Australian SX
Melbourne
Fri Nov 24
News
Upcoming
WSX
Australian GP
Fri Nov 24
News
Upcoming
Australian SX
Adelaide
Sat Dec 2
News
Full Schedule

Video Vault: Ricky Carmichael's 100th Career Motocross Win

November 22, 2023 12:00pm

As of now, only one rider in AMA Motocross and Supercross history has hit the century mark for career wins and that man is Ricky Carmichael. However, Carmichael not only hit 100 career wins when you combine motocross and supercross, you can take all his supercross wins away and he'd still have over 100 career wins because he was that dominant in his decade-long career racing AMA Pro Motocross. On a sunny day in June at Budds Creek in 2007, Ricky Carmichael completed the quest for 100 by outdueling rival James Stewart to win the second moto and the overall at the Budds Creek National. Relive the entire moto now!

About Dunlop

The all-new Geomax MX34 is the latest result of Dunlop’s ongoing development of their Geomax family of tires. Developed with the help of top motocross pros, the all-new Geomax MX34 is the new industry standard for soft-to-intermediate terrain. Experience the advantage—Ride Dunlop.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
Read Now
January 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now