Davi is not the only one impressed with Julien. He impressed Roger De Coster enough to be signed to the Red Bull KTM team for 2024. The SX Futures lap time and wins help, but this is different. It’s not just results, it’s a deeper vision that The Man has seen before. “He has a natural speed, and there are a lot of things that I see in him that I saw in [Ryan] Dungey also, as far as the attitude and wanting to learn, and having respect and not acting like the world owes them.” That is high praise coming from The Man.

We will not spoil the racing action for you, but let’s just say after one of the muddiest Loretta’s in history, Beaumer had his ups and downs. At the end of the week Millsaps said, “Going into this race, 100 percent they all thought he sucked in the mud. I am going to be honest, we all thought he sucked in the mud! The first time I ever saw him ride in the mud was yesterday and I was like, “Man, we’ve got a lot of work to do.” It is true they do not get much rain in Lake Havasu, Arizona but remember his first love was the water. With all the rain they got in Tennessee that week he probably felt like they should have brought a jet ski to Loretta’s.

Did you know that one year Julian actually did that, and backflipped one in the creek?

Beaumer might not have been well known as a prospect a year ago at this time, but the world is starting to see that he’s a special talent. How far can he go in his rookie campaign in 2024? It will certainly be interesting to watch his rise. In the meantime, you can learn more about him and his family in the MAVTV program, appropriately named On The Rise. This is a show following many young talents from throughout motorsports, and it’s good to see Julian getting the coverage.

Julien's On The Rise episode will air at 10:30pm ET/PT as part of a MAVTV Thanksgiving Marathon that starts Thursday November 23 at 8pm ET/PT. There will be an encore presentation of the On the Rise Marathon on Friday November 24 with Julien's episode airing at 10:30pm ET/PT.

Watch the trailer for Beaumer's On The Rise episode: