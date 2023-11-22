Main photo by: Pole Position Communication

The American teams put in a great showing in Argentina at the International Six Day Enduro (ISDE) this year, with both the men’s and women’s World Trophy teams claiming wins. The Junior World Trophy team of Kai Aiello, Mateo Oliveira, and Grant Davis crushed it too, taking second overall. We caught up with Aiello to learn more about America’s resounding success in Argentina.

Racer X: Congrats on the second overall at the ISDE!

Kai Aiello: Thank you, it was a good trip and a good result!

Was that about where you expected to be? Or were you thinking better? Worse?I think we were definitely wanting the win. The last time the junior team won was actually in 2014, in Argentina, so that was our goal, to bring it back home in the same place we did it last time. But we came up just short in second.

Take us through it, the whole experience of it.

Going into it, we had a good prep week. We walked all of the tests, which ended up being 100 miles of hiking in the span of a week.

One hundred miles of hiking!?

Yeah. You don’t get to ride or practice anything, so we really put in the work to try to memorize all the tests. There were nine total special tests, I believe, and we walked all of them three times at least. Then we circled back and did some of the most important ones again. There was a lot of hiking in the prep week.

Then the race week went well. The first two days were probably my best days, I came out of the gate pretty good. It was really hot the first couple days, so managing the body was super important, as far as staying hydrated and well fed. That was something I think we had an advantage with, because we’re used to racing in the heat here. Day three went well too, it was the first day of new tests, but that night I got really sick. I got the flu. From that point on, those were some of the hardest days of my entire riding career. The days were long, it was grueling, and I was in a lot of pain. I didn’t have a ton of energy and was really struggling to get through it. I’m glad I was able to finish out the week for myself and the team and get a good result. It was a nice way to end the trip.