Main image by Matt Rice.

We are halfway through the week of racing at the 2023 THOR Mini O's as the supercross portion of racing is now complete. Practice sessions for the motocross racing portion has already begun and racing will continue through into the weekend. But before we drop the gate once again at Gatorback, here's a look at all the champions who have already been crowned from the supercross racing. Remember, RacerTV is broadcasting every moto from the week, starting at 7:30 a.m. Eastern each day. Tune into RacerTV.com to watch live.

Here are the top ten overall finishes from each class. To view the full results, visit https://resultsmx.com/liveview/class.asp?c=&e=270&s=

2023 MINI O'S SUPERCROSS RESULTS

125 (12-17) B/C