The List: 2023 Mini O's SX Results

The List 2023 Mini O's SX Results

November 21, 2023 3:00pm
by:

Main image by Matt Rice.

We are halfway through the week of racing at the 2023 THOR Mini O's as the supercross portion of racing is now complete. Practice sessions for the motocross racing portion has already begun and racing will continue through into the weekend. But before we drop the gate once again at Gatorback, here's a look at all the champions who have already been crowned from the supercross racing. Remember, RacerTV is broadcasting every moto from the week, starting at 7:30 a.m. Eastern each day. Tune into RacerTV.com to watch live.

Here are the top ten overall finishes from each class. To view the full results, visit https://resultsmx.com/liveview/class.asp?c=&e=270&s=

2023 MINI O'S SUPERCROSS RESULTS

125 (12-17) B/C

125bc
125 (12-17) B/C results

250 A

250a
250 A results
Krystian Janik nabbed the win in 250 A.
Krystian Janik nabbed the win in 250 A.

250 B

250b
250 B results

250 B Limited

250 C

250 C Jr. (12-17)

250 C Limited

250 Pro Sport

450 B

Luke Fauser
Luke Fauser

450 B Limited

450 C

450 C Limited

450 Pro Sport

Avery Long
Avery Long

51cc (4-6) Limited

51cc (4-6) Shaft Drive Limited

51cc (4-8) Limited

51cc (7-8) Limited

65cc (7-11)

65cc (10-11)

65cc (10-11) Limited

65cc (7-9)

65cc (7-9) Limited

85cc (12-13)

Tristan Prueitt
Tristan Prueitt

85cc (12-13) Limited

85cc (9-11)

85cc (9-11) Limited

85cc (9-13)

Collegeboy (16-24)

Girls (11-16)

Junior 25+

Heath Harrison
Heath Harrison

Masters 50+

Masters 55+

Mini Sr. 1 (12-14)

Mini Sr. 2 (13-15)

Mini-E (4-8)

Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C

Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C

Landen Gordon
Landen Gordon

Senior 40+

Senior 45+

Supermini 1 (12-15)

Seth Dennis
Seth Dennis

Supermini 2 (13-16)

Vet 30+

Vet 35+

Women 12+

Lotte Van Drunen
Lotte Van Drunen
