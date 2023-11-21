Monster Energy Supercross Tickets Up to 35% Off Nationwide

The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:

Feld Motor Sports Kicks Off Holiday Gift-Giving Season with the Biggest Sale of the Year!

Give the gift of Monster Energy Supercross with up to 35% off tickets nationwide

(Palmetto, Fla.) Give the gift of an unforgettable live event experience this holiday season from Feld Motor Sports. With the continued return of the most popular events to stadiums across the country, the global leader in live, family entertainment is bringing families together and smiles to faces this holiday season with one of the most anticipated Monster Energy AMA Supercross seasons in years.

Feld Motor Sport’s Cyber Week deals return Tuesday, November 21 through Sunday, December 3 at 11:59 p.m. local time, with savings up to 35% on current on-sale events. Feld Motor Sports allows holiday shoppers to stress less with experiences that families and kids of all ages will remember for years to come.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the stadium season of the SuperMotocross World Championship series, is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world, attracting the top professional racers from around the globe. Over the course of a 17-round Supercross season, these fearless athletes seek to outperform each other on custom-designed dirt tracks inside the most prestigious stadiums across the country, visiting 16 cities spread across 14 states in 2024. Supercross features bar-to-bar action as racers test their skill and endurance on tight-banked corners, fast straightaways and challenging rhythm sections in pursuit of the championship title.