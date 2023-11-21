That’s a wrap on the Paris Supercross and tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and DeCal MX, we’ll recap that race along with some off-season news. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in championship winning mechanic Skip Norfolk to the show to help break it all down.

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo has been a friend of the show for a while now and so we thought we’d catch up with him to chat about how the off-season is going, why it’s a big year for Cam, and more.

Zach Osborne’s chilling in Florida and he’s always fun to bench race with as well. We’ll call Zacho to touch on his thoughts on the upcoming 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supecross Championship, Paris SX, his 2024 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) prep, and more.

Payton Stevenson has been Ken Roczen’s practice bike mechanic/sometimes race mechanic for a number of years now on Honda or Suzuki. Payton was in Paris with the #94 and we’ll talk to him about that race, what life is like as a practice bike guy, thoughts on the season for Ken, and more.

