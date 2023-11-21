De Carli Racing, GasGas Sign New Multi-Year Contract in MXGP

The following press release is from GasGas:

De Carli Racing to Lead the Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing Team Into The Future

Multi-Year Contract Ensures Consistency for GasGas’ Factory Team.

De Carli Racing, a team that has captured countless wins since it first joined the Pierer Mobility Group at the start of 2010, will lead Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing into the future, as a multi-year contract was finalized in the weeks that followed the conclusion of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship.

The successful partnership has resulted in nine world titles so far – the most recent occurred in September of this year. Jorge Prado captured GASGAS' first motocross world championship via fourteen holeshots, eleven pole positions, fourteen moto victories and sixteen Grand Prix podiums. Prado and De Carli Racing will unite beneath the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing tent to defend that crown when the new season begins on March 10.

Pit Beirer (Motorsports Director):

"De Carli Racing has proven to be an incredibly professional and capable team that is integral to our organization. We have been fortunate to share a lot of success and now, with the future set in stone, I look forward to even more joy. Davide De Carli's proven himself to be a superb team manager since he first stepped into that role and the rider line-up for 2024 is packed full of potential."

Davide De Carli (Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager):