And what does the veteran racer hope to achieve come the start of the 2024 racing season?

"I would like to be a multiple race winner and I would like to think that multiple wins can carry me to more success as the years goes on, you know?" he said. "We have a new bike for this year and I think it's quite a bit better than our bike was last year and I think there are some areas where we are a little bit more comfortable on it. I also think the pace last year got raised from the year previous and I think we were having a hard time finding a setting to help me be on that pace. But with that said, last year, and even though it didn't go as good as I would have liked it to, I think I knew that I would still be able to be P1 on the board and I'd still be on the podium some nights and I was able to win heat races relatively easily. I know my talent and skill is still there. The execution of the main events was not there. And another thing too, I was having my daughter last year. It was kind of hard when you have that little life event. I was trying to race and I'd go to the practice track and I'd be worried about my wife being stressed-out with being pregnant. I didn't want to get hurt or anything like that. Right now we have our daughter and we are in a good place in life, so I think that is going to help and benefit me a lot.

"You know, I just did a two-year deal with Kawasaki," he continued. "To be honest, I feel like from the outside looking in, you wouldn't see me as too much of a social person, but any team I've ever been on, I can really get along with anyone. With Kawasaki it's a really good home for me because they support the way I go about it. I live in California and they're not pressing me on stuff and I enjoy working with the brand. So for me, I have a two-year deal and my whole goal is to be good enough to where they have to re-sign me for another two years, you know? That's really a big goal of mine and that's to be competitive and be one of those first-tier signing guys. That's where I want to be.

"Right now it is tough because I'm in my 30s and I'm having to change my way of thinking about how I ride my motorcycle," continued Anderson, looking over at his 2024 Kawasaki KX450 being tuned-on by Anderson's rock-steady mechanic Jason "Rango" Montoya. "It's not all about fitness. You actually have to have speed, talent and fitness. You have to have it all together. And I also think the bikes are getting to a level where you can ride them differently and faster and it's a change and I think you see that. It's an evolution. I've gotta go with the wave or else I'm going to be left behind and I'd love to be a 30-year-old that isn't left behind and still be the cool old guy. I still love the sport and there is nothing else I'd rather do. My goal is to be closer to 35 years old by the time I'm done."