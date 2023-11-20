Win Over $6,560 in Prizes!
Welcome to the Racer X Readers' Choice Survey. A lot of passionate, creative people work to make Racer X and Racer X Online the best it can be, but our biggest source of inspiration is, quite simply, you! All of us at Racer X would really appreciate it if you can take a few minutes to complete our Readers' Choice Survey. The better we know our readers and audience, the better we can make everything we do. For completing the survey, you'll receive a free 3 month digital subscription to Racer X Illustrated! You'll also be entered to win a a Rawrr 60V Mantis bike, Matrix Concepts prize pack, 3 Leatt prize packs, an OGIO Trucker gearbag, a DeCal Works Semi-Custom Graphic Kit, a DeCal Works Ready Made Graphic Kit, and a DeCal Works Number Plate Graphic Kit! Winners will be announced January 3rd.
Thanks for your help. We’ll see you at the races.
So, what's being offered up? Take a look at these incredible prizes:
Rawrr 60V Mantis ($4,999)
- Large LED Control Screen
- Foam Anti-Slip Seat
- Swappable Samsung Battery
- Fully Adjustable KKE Front Suspension and Rear Mono Shock
- Hydraulic Disc Brakes
- Fully Adjustable Handle Bars
A1 ALUMINUM OFF ROAD STAND ($159.95)
- Constructed from 6061 T6 1 1/8” oversized aluminum tubing.
- Injection-molded rubber top mat with recessed rivets provides extra non-slip traction
- Heavy-duty "U" reinforced top prevents sagging
- Great for all big bikes 85cc to 450cc.
- 400 lbs weight capacity
- Height 17.25” Top 10" X 6” Base 17 X 17”
- Durable Power coated finish.
- Available in all team colors.
M1 1.5 PHATTY TIEDOWNS - SET OF 2 ($59.95)
- Overall length is 69” x 1.5” (wide), made from abrasion resistant nylon webbing.
- All stitching is double stitched with square/cross with heavy duty nylon thread.
- Top soft loop extension with rubber coated “S” hook incorporated into design that protects your handlebars.
- Assembly strength is 1400lbs and a 500lb load limit.
- Custom spring loaded lock-on “swivel carabineer” bottom hook for secure connection.
- Custom sublimated non fade graphics in factory colors.
- Exclusive “slider name plate” to give your tie downs a personalized custom factory look.
- Heavy duty steel “cam-lock” with heavy duty steel spring for a secure lock.
M40 CARPETED MAT ($189.95)
- Made from hi grade durable carpet with PVC rubber bottom and edge.
- Direct printed and treated with oil and gas resistant ink.
- Full 3.5FT X 7FT race size.
- Used by Yamaha Star Racing team
- Powerwash or vacuum cleanable.
M3 UTILITY CAN ($89.95)
- Comes complete with transportation cap and 6" long extender durable industrial delivery hose spout with 1.250 plastic fill reducer with cap.
- Overall dimensions: 22” X 9” X 8”.
- 3” extra wide fill cap or easy and quick filling.
- Strategically placed side handle and special unique bottom handle for balance and easy handling.
- Made from hi-quality HDPE plastic with heavy duty wall thickness.
- Reinforced ribbed bottom for extra strength.
- 0 gallon capacity makes the weight of the can easy to handle.
- Utility Can includes an indent that allows the use of Matrix Concepts tie-downs to strap into place during transport.
- Exclusive “name and number panels” give you the ability to personalize it, giving it the custom factory look.
M81 3 DRAWER FACTORY TOOL BOXES ($179.95)
- Portable Tool Box 20.5".
- Ball-bearing 3-Drawer Steel Lockable Tool Box.
- Durable Carbon Steel lightweight construction.
- Complete with team graphic. Or customize one with your name and number.
- Proudly Made in the USA.
- Drawers help organize hand tools by storing them in one neat layer.
- 25-lb full-extension ball-bearing drawer slides operate smoothly.
- Extra storage under the lid holds larger hand tools.
- Padlock hasp and staple enable the tool box to be locked.
- Full-width metal hinge pin secures the lid to the chest.
- Comfort-grip top handle helps lift the tool box, even when full.
1,512 cubic inches of storage; Assembled Dim 20.5" W X 8.5" D X 12'' H.
Leatt Hydration DBX XL 2.0 Backpack ($80)
- 2.0L horizontal waist-located, low-gravity bladder
- Level 2 back protector
- 25L cargo capacity
- Signature chest harness and shoulder adjuster system provide a solid non-
- bump fit without a waist belt
- Reflective back panel will keep your liquid both hot or cold
- Has an inverted port to allow for maximum fluid drainage
- The tough, water-resistant outer shell is equipped with several pockets and compartments, including a waterproof mobile phone pocket.
- Designed with a full-face and MTB helmet and neck brace carrier system for your convenience and has reflective piping and a safety whistle for a safe ride.
Leatt Velocity 4.5 Goggle ($29.99)
- Bulletproof, can take impacts like no other, allowing you to look ahead without fear of the roost or branches
- Permanent anti-fog
- Peace of mind with perfect vision and protection of your eyes, allowing you to enjoy the ride
OGIO Trucker Gearbag ($229.99)
- Built tough from the bottom up, the all-new Trucker Gear Bag features four large separate compartments for all your gear.
- On the road or in the dirt, the Trucker is full-featured and super versatile.
DeCal Works Semi-Custom Graphic Kit ($269.90)
- Semi-Custom Kits are fully customizable designs, available in your choice of colors and style.
- Can include your name, race number, personal sponsors logos, as well as industry-standard logos.
DeCal Works Ready Made Graphic Kit ($199.95)
- Ready-Made Kits can be designed in your choice of colors, including your name and race number.
- Come with pre-determined logos.
DeCal Works Number Plate Graphic Kit ($69.95)
- Use the DeCal Works interactive design studio to create your own set of number plate decals.
- With DeCal Works Number Plate Backgrounds you can choose your colors, race number, front plate name and many other add-ons.
- Number Plate graphic kits include a front plate decal and two side plate decals.
Racer X Illustrated 3 month digital subscription ($3.75)
- Stories and columns about—and by—the sports biggest names
- Unparalleled reporting by the best in moto journalism
- Award-winning revolutionary digital edition
- First-rate photography and design