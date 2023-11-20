Look, you're, you're an older rookie in the 450 class. So it's not like you're a kid, but Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb, your brother who just went 22-0… on a 450, did getting the win surprise you or did you like come in and think, yeah, I can definitely win? We all knew you'd be in the mix, but I think I was a little surprised with how good you were right away.

Easy on the older guy. I'm only 24!

But like, you raced the world championship. I just feel like you're an experienced, seasoned rider. You're not a kid.

No, I'm not a kid. I'm not a kid.

I mean, first time out, you know, you're beating your brother who just went 22 to 0 and you're beating Ken Roczen at Cooper Webb. I mean, you know, like pretty much Webb rode okay, but you had him [covered] all weekend and this is where you're at, you know, as a first time for, for the 450

Yeah, it's cool, you know, it's still early, man, still early. Doesn't mean the world, but I'm happy where the speed's at already for now, for like I said, just under three weeks on the bike and adapting to the motorcycle, building strength still and figuring it all out. You know, there's a lot of things that are completely different to riding a 250. So it's good, man. I'm happy. Yeah, got one over Jettson and yeah, not doing that move on me again, bro. He ain't doing it again! I say we're going down on the ground and getting second and third before I let you pull that one again. It was a fun event.

One thing about the 450, like in your whoops crash, when it goes, it's going.

Oh, it goes, it goes hard. You gotta be a slick cat to pull it back.

I was going to ask your brother this question, but I don't think he really appreciate it. I'll ask you, you know, the history of the sport a little more than he does. Bercy, Paris. You know, I don't think you've ever done this thing before, but you've certainly read about it and heard about it and you got to do it an iconic event.

Yeah, it's unbelievable to finally be at a point in our career where, you know, Jett and I are somewhat the stars of the show, you know, stars of the event, which is really, really special because there's so many years here where people come to watch the top stars. So it's pretty cool. We did a lap at the end to thank all the people because it is special that they all come out to watch and we do our best to give them the best show they want to see.

Does Jett realize that?

No! [Laughs]