We might have our very first confirmed rider for the 250SX West Region Championship division of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, which kicks off Anaheim, California, the first weekend in January. At the Paris Supercross, Prince of Paris (250cc overall winner) Jo Shimoda confirmed to our Steve Matthes he will race the 250SX West Region in the upcoming season. Typically, we anticipate which riders will race the respective regions for a few months leading up to the event, only to finally get confirmation as late as only a few days before the season opener. However, Shimoda told Matthes last night post-win in Paris he plans to race the 250SX West Region this coming season.

If Shimoda races West, his teammate Chance Hymas—recovering from a torn ACL in June—will likely race the 250SX East Region. Throw in Shimoda getting some good testing under his belt over the next few weeks, and he could be ready to roll come the Anaheim 1 Supercross.

Read Matthes' full post-race interview with Shimoda.

Since his debut season in AMA Supercross, Shimoda has finished third (2020 250SX East), second, (2021 250SX East), fourth (2022 250SX West), and 13th (2023 250SX East), respectively. Shimoda was a pre-season favorite entering the 2023 season, but suffered a broken collarbone that sidelined him for most of the 250SX East Region Championship as his chances at a title were gone before his season started. He only completed in the final four main events. Although his competition in the West Region has yet to be determined for 2024, Shimoda is expected to once again be one of the pre-season title favorites.

Entering the 2024 AMA Supercross and Motocross season, the Japanese native has 24 total 250cc podiums, including one 250SX main event win, three 250 Class motocross overall wins, and one 250SMX SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) overall win.

Note, in Shimoda’s only main event so far at the Anaheim 1 Supercross, he finished seventh in the 2022 opener. He also scored seventh in the ’22 Anaheim 2 Supercross a few weeks later in his only other race at Angel Stadium. He missed the A3 main event in February 2022 after crashing hard in his heat race and suffering an ankle injury.

Who do you expect to lineup against Shimoda in the 250SX West Region?

Main image by Jey Crunch