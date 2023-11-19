If you missed it, read the day one recap.

Well, night two here in Paris for the 40th annual Paris Supercross didn’t quite go the way night one went. Well, Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence did win the whole thing but he needed some help in today’s third main event to break his Sunday donut streak (get it?) and get a win. HEP Motorsports Suzuki’s Ken Roczen was on his way to another win when he went down. Roczen had put an impressive gap on both Jett and Hunter Lawrence to that point.

So today, although his starts betrayed him, Jett Lawrence went 2-2-1 for the overall and add in his triple moto sweep on Saturday night and you have yet another accolade for the #18 in what’s been a hell of a year. A 250SX title, a 450 MX title (and perfect season), a SMX championship, and now this, winner of the Paris SX to be attached to other races like Rick Johnson, Jeremy McGrath, Eli Tomac, and more. He was maybe most impressive today when he battled back from a poor start to almost take the win away from Hunter for the second night in a row.

The older brother though wasn’t going to let that happen as checked up a bit and took younger brother’s line away in the last turn. Hunter Lawrence would go on to claim the runner-up spot on the weekend and took home one main event win.