The 40th annual Paris Supercross is happening this weekend and what a night it was for the first night (of two) on Saturday! The premier off-season SX for so long now, Paris doesn’t fail to deliver on the quality of riders and racing. For this 2023 edition, it followed suit of so many others.

Making his “SX” debut was Jett Lawrence on the Honda HRC, making his 450 debut was Hunter Lawrence, making his Honda HRC debut was Jo Shimoda and then you added in the King of Paris last year, HEP Suzuki’s Ken Roczen, the veteran Justin Brayton and making his return to this event, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb. Quite a field for sure and lots of subplots going into the night.

Well, night one is done, and we saw a repeat of what we saw all summer long in the 450 Class of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship: Jett Lawrence swept all three main events but it was perhaps a tad harder than what we saw this summer. Lawrence took off with the first main start to finish, in the second main he used a last lap/last turn dive to the inside of his brother to take the win.

The third main event, the longest of the three, saw Jett go down while leading when he washed his front end out in a left-hand turn. He had his work cut out to catch Roczen, who had gotten quite a gap on the #18. Well, then Jett got busy and whittled what was a 2.8 second lead to less than a second in just a few laps before they swapped spots a couple of times. Eventually Jett dove to the inside before the sand and grabbed the line. That was it, Jett Lawrence led the last couple of laps to complete the sweep, but it was some very impressive riding to make up that time.

It’s just an off-season race, Anaheim 1 is weeks away, but he looked…great. You’ve all been warned.