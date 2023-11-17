Thanksgiving isn't this week, but with the Professor of Philth, Phil Nicoletti, on duty to answer the questions that matter most, there's always reason to be thankful. Especially this week, when Sir Philth dives into topics like WSX, Canada, and old guys who think they're still in their twenties. Enjoy!
And, as always, be sure to send your questions about racing, politics, or family values, to Phil@racerxonline.com.
Now, we let Phil feast on this week's questions.
Phil,
I was riding down at Enoree OHV park in South Carolina last Friday, and saw “you” go by. Full Nicoletti gear….on a a KTM. Never had the chance to talk with the Phake Phil, but think he was an older guy. Friend? Relative? Some stranger you gave a set of gear to?
Andy
Andy,
I wish I was there at Enoree that day, but my friends in Charlotte who are bankers and work in the financial world can just take random days to go ride. The dumbasses chose a day when I can’t go. I had to be in Abu Dhabi. I’m not complaining about being in Abu Dhabi either, FYI. I just wouldn’t have minded a day riding with my buddies and enjoying a Coors Light after. But the guy you saw in my gear is my buddy RB. 58 years old, multimillionaire, and had never rode a dirt bike until TWO YEARS AGO! We started him off in a grass field doing big circles, and figure eights. Later that day he transitioned to the woods, which I DISAGREED with. As you could imagine, it ended up being a catastrophic failure. If I wasn’t so useless and would have had my phone out, RB would be a YouTube sensation right now. Fast forward two years and he owns a 2021 KTM 350exc on/offroad bike, watches SX/MX every Saturday, and has gotten to enjoy beers with some of the best racers in our sport. Pretty rad to take a random person and make them enjoy dirt bikes!
Hello Phil,
Hope you enjoyed your trip at the other end of the world. What did you think of the two-row starts in Abu Dhabi? We have been talking a lot about first turn crashes this year (mostly during the outdoors), do you see something like this as a possible solution?
All the best,
Catherine Plouffe
Joliette, Québec, Canada
Joliette,
Listen….this was an FIM World Supercross. World Supercross is a 20-man gate lined up in one row. AMA Arenacross does a double row start. We were in an arenacross stadium. There was a much better way to have run that than what it was. In my opinion, the start should have been outside. It could have been a split start or something. Then you can use the whole arena floor for the track so you don’t waste room for the start. I have mixed feelings. I liked it because I wasn’t on the second row. Think Kenny [Roczen] liked being on the second row? Sucker, haha. I just don’t think that’s the jam for a World Supercross vibe.
Phil,
We the MX people of Canada wish to see you make a cameo again.
That is all.
Washed up local
Mack10Moto
Mack,
Absolutely not. Make Canada like 2019 before Covid happened and I might think about it.
Phil,
In your last column you were talking about vet riders complaining about the rutted track on the Millville ride day. Well I was one of those vet riders and those ruts were gnarly! I swear, as you would say, "I saw God way too many times that day!" Can you give us any tips on dealing with rutted corners and ruts on the face of jumps? They scared the shit out this old guy and I sure could use some advice.
Regards,
Jimmy G
Jimmy,
If you are a vet rider, a true vet rider 40+ and up, and you're asking me how to hit a rutted a jump, PLEASE DON'T JUMP IT! You are a weekend warrior who loves to ride. You have work on Monday. If you have to ask me about doing that jump, you don’t need to be jumping it! Now if you want help, in the corners, that’s different. Nothing freaks me out more than watching my fellow vet riders who are trying to prove something to their wives, girlfriends, or friends. I get it, we will all go through a midlife crisis, but I don’t need to see you cross-rutting off the Chadapult at Millville. As far as the corners, you’ll make up way more time than you would the jumps. Especially on a track like Millville that way. Throttle control is the most important. A very smooth consistent throttle. Not like a 50cc rider on a Cobra through the pits, on off, on off. Try and keep your feet on the pegs until after the apex if you can. Don’t over think the corner if there are too many ruts. Pick one and just go. Don’t sit there and say 'OHHHH SHIT WHICH ONE?!' Just pick one and go. I swear that’s 80 percent of the battle. As soon as you get that 'OHHHH SHIT' moment, you are already cross-rutted. But please, please, stay away from cross rutting on a jump. I’m not advising you on this topic. JUST DO NOT DO IT.