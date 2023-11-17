Results Archive
Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team Signs Chris Canning as Support Rider

November 17, 2023 4:30pm | by:
The following press release is from Beta Motorcycles: 

Beta USA has signed Chris Canning as a support team rider. Canning will compete in the J-Day Series, as well as select Outdoor MX Nationals Races for Beta Racing. Chris has been riding since 3 years old and professionally now for 11 years. This year at Southwick Outdoor National, Canning rode to a seventh-place finish.

Said Carlen Gardner, Race Team Manager:

"We are very excited to have Chris Canning join the Beta team. Chris has had a very solid 2023 season in JDAY Off-Road and we look forward to replicating that in 2024 alongside him." 

Chris Canning | Southwick, Mass | Race Bike - Factory 300 RX:

"Super excited to be racing for Beta this season, to be part of such a prestigious brand is an honor and I can't wait to get to the races!" 

The January 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now