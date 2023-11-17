The 2023 THOR Mini O’s Event will take place starting this weekend, Sunday, November 19, and running through Saturday, November 26. The two-discipline event—supercross and motocross—will race all day long down at Gatorback Cycle Park in Alachua, Florida. RacerTV will have a free live broadcast of the racing each day, starting Sunday, November 19, at 7:30 a.m. Eastern/4:30 a.m. Pacific.

The 40th anniversary Paris Supercross will also take place this weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Tune into MXGP-TV in order to watch the Paris Supercross live or watch the archive.

Visit MXGP-TV.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

THOR Mini O’s

Note: The times below are on East Coast Time.