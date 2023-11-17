Results Archive
How to Watch: THOR Mini O’s & Paris SX

How to Watch THOR Mini O’s & Paris SX

November 17, 2023 8:00am
by:

The 2023 THOR Mini O’s Event will take place starting this weekend, Sunday, November 19, and running through Saturday, November 26. The two-discipline event—supercross and motocross—will race all day long down at Gatorback Cycle Park in Alachua, Florida. RacerTV will have a free live broadcast of the racing each day, starting Sunday, November 19, at 7:30 a.m. Eastern/4:30 a.m. Pacific.

The 40th anniversary Paris Supercross will also take place this weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Tune into MXGP-TV in order to watch the Paris Supercross live or watch the archive.

Visit MXGP-TV.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

THOR Mini O’s

Note: The times below are on East Coast Time.

Paris Supercross

DateDayEastern TimePacific Time
Saturday (November 18)Supercross of Paris Day 11 p.m.10 a.m.
Sunday (November 19)Supercross of Paris Day 28 p.m.5 p.m.

Visit MXGP-TV.com.

2023 Souvenir Program

THOR Mini O’s

Other Links

THOR Mini O’s

Live Timing and Scoring From 2023 Mini O'S

Results from 2023 THOR Mini O's

Paris Supercross

Live Timing and Scoring From Paris Supercross

