THE RACER EXCHANGE PROGRAM IS BORN

With this new series and its close ties to GNCC racers, the JNCC and GNCC series’ entered into a mutual racer exchange program. The JNCC series began inviting GNCC racers to contest the AAGP finale, and the GNCC series would do the same with JNCC racers trying their hand at a GNCC event each season.

While numerous American off-road stars had tried their hand at the enduro and AAGP events previously, the first GNCC racers in this mutual exchange program would be New Zealander Paul Whibley and Ohio’s Robbie Jenks, who gained the first selection in 2006. They would be followed by Jason Raines, Charlie Mullins and five-time GNCC champion, Rodney Smith in 2007 while JNCC competitors made their way to the USA for the first time in 2008 with Takeshi Koikeda finishing fifth place in the XC2 Pro class at the season-opening round in Florida.

Koikeda was no stranger to U.S. racing as he competed in the Pro Motocross and Supercross ranks in the late 90s, eventually making the transition to off-road racing, standing out as one of JNCC’s first superstar racers. After several GNCC appearances Takeshi, along with his wife and daughter, made the move from Japan to Mooresville, North Carolina in order to compete in the GNCC series full-time from 2012 to 2015, landing numerous top ten finishes along the way.

The racer exchange program would continue each year with top GNCC racers making the trip to Japan to race. For many, this would be their first-ever visit to Japan. Although most of these racers had tried their hand at the International Six Days Enduro, the JNCC events were uncharted territory and the whole experience is so enjoyable for racers that these racers return raving about the event and wanting to do it again. After his first visit in 2009, Josh Strang enjoyed the JNCC experience so much that he has now made four JNCC events, and two of those trip were events that he coordinated on his own outside of the GNCC selection.

In 2020, the Covid pandemic would push pause on the racer exchange program for four years. Attempts were made to put together efforts in 2021 and 2022 but Japan had yet to re-open for visitor travel, even with hosting the Olympics in 2021. By the time Japan officially reopened for travel in 2022, the JNCC staff was already in full planning mode getting ready to make their return to the USA for the opening round of the 2023 GNCC season at South Carolina’s Big Buck Farm. 2022 JNCC champion, Daiki Baba along with fellow pro racer Ryoto Suzuki made their first appearances in the USA, finishing a respectable 11th and 12th in the XC1 class.

With past attendees giving rave reviews, many top GNCC competitors would like to receive the nomination for the JNCC trip. Steward Baylor has been a GNCC racer since he was on minibikes and stands out as one of the most popular racers in the series. Baylor would prove to be an easy choice. Additionally, Stu was locked in a championship battle for most of the season and although a mechanical issue in the penultimate round hindered his championship opportunities, Baylor still won two rounds in 2023 and finished in the second-place spot an additional five times.