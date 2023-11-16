Racer X Films: 2024 Kawasaki KX450 Intro
November 16, 2023 12:00pm | by: Kris Keefer & Spencer Owens
Riding a prototype of this machine in 2023, Romain Febvre has been proving that the new 2024 Kawasaki KX450 is just as capable as the previous iteration on the racetrack. But now it's time to really dig into the production machine and hash out what has changed. What do consumers need to know? Kris Keefer brings in Eddie Laret to dissect every detail after riding it all day at Glen Helen Raceway. Hear their thoughts on the feel of the Kawasaki as well as what is different, both good and bad, versus the 2023 model.
Video/edit: Spencer Owens
2024 Kawasaki KX450
AL7_5552 Spencer Owens AL7_5919 Spencer Owens AL7_5672 Spencer Owens AL7_5532 Spencer Owens AL7_5941-Enhanced-NR Spencer Owens AL7_5568 Spencer Owens AL7_6113 Spencer Owens AL7_5772 Spencer Owens AL7_5576 Spencer Owens AL7_5652 Spencer Owens AL7_5702 Spencer Owens AL7_5588 Spencer Owens AL7_5660 Spencer Owens AL7_5553 Spencer Owens AL7_5583 Spencer Owens AL7_5601 Spencer Owens AL7_5680 Spencer Owens AL7_5784 Spencer Owens AL7_5876 Spencer Owens AL7_5561 Spencer Owens AL7_5696 Spencer Owens AL7_5632 Spencer Owens AL7_5813 Spencer Owens AL7_5544 Spencer Owens AL7_5704 Spencer Owens AL7_5973 Spencer Owens AL7_5540 Spencer Owens AL7_5647 Spencer Owens AL7_5869 Spencer Owens AL7_6155 Spencer Owens AL7_5639 Spencer Owens AL7_5756 Spencer Owens