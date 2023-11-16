Riding a prototype of this machine in 2023, Romain Febvre has been proving that the new 2024 Kawasaki KX450 is just as capable as the previous iteration on the racetrack. But now it's time to really dig into the production machine and hash out what has changed. What do consumers need to know? Kris Keefer brings in Eddie Laret to dissect every detail after riding it all day at Glen Helen Raceway. Hear their thoughts on the feel of the Kawasaki as well as what is different, both good and bad, versus the 2023 model.

Video/edit: Spencer Owens

2024 Kawasaki KX450