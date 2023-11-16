Marvin Musquin Not Racing 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Unfortunately, we are not expected to see Marvin Musquin race Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2024. The long-time Red Bull KTM rider said on Instagram he “won’t be racing the 2024 U.S. supercross series.” The French rider has claimed ten Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 450SX main event wins to date (since moving to 450SX for the 2016 season). He currently sits tied for 22nd on the all-time wins list and fifth amongst active premier class riders.

Musquin made one start in the 2023 supercross season, finishing 12th in the Anaheim 1 SX 450SX main event, before a wrist injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season. He was on a supercross-only contract, and while he did not race the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer, he was on hand to serve as support for fellow French rider Tom Vialle.

Vialle made his U.S. debut in AMA Supercross and Motocross this season and Musquin helped mentor the two-time MX2 FIM Motocross World Champion during his maiden season in the U.S. As for Musquin himself, his future plans have yet to be determined.

Musquin will turn 34 years old at the end of December and his wife Mathilde welcomed their baby girl around Christmas last year.

Below is Musquin’s full Instagram post: