Video Vault: Birth of Beast Mode Eli Tomac

November 15, 2023 4:35pm

A decade ago, Eli Tomac was not yet a champion in AMA Pro Motocross, but he took a massive step towards his first title at the 2013 Spring Creek National. Today we are highlighting the second moto in the 250 class from that day where Tomac came from a bad start to work through the best 250 riders in the world at the time and complete a 1-1 sweep of the day. Was this the birth of Beastmode? It certainly looks like it.

