MAVTV’s “On the Rise” featuring Julien Beaumer Airs Thursday at 10:30 P.M. Eastern

This week MAVTV will air an episode featuring Julien Beaumer, who is set to ride for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team for 2024. Read below for details and how to watch.

Video/Text: MXTV

Hailing from Lake Havasu City, AZ, the world center for jet ski racing, 17-year-old Julien “Juju” Beaumer literally grew up on the water. A past jet ski world champion, he spent equal time racing motocross but decided two-wheels was his focus as he honed his skills to join the coveted KTM Orange Brigade team in 2023 winning two Supercross Futures events. But to become a pro and join the factory KTM squad for 2024, he along with this trainer Davi Millsaps and family have to get him past the 2023 Loretta Lynn’s AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships and its unpredictable weather.

Tune in Thursday, November 16th at 10:30pm Eastern on MAVTV! https://www.mavtv.com.