Eli Tomac Back Riding SX: “I’ll Be Ready to Go Come Anaheim 1, 2024”

Following his Achilles tendon injury at the Denver Supercross back in May, there were questions about what the future would look like for Eli Tomac. The two-time 450SX Champion and four-time 450 Class AMA Motocross Champion continued to move up the records books both indoors and outdoors as he progresses into the later stages of his career. In fact, he was leading the race and 450SX Championship when he pulled off the track at Empower Field At Mile High. So what impact would the injury have on Tomac's career? Would the injury end his career there in Denver in front of his home crowd?

Well, just a few months later, ET3 signed another one-year deal with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing back at the end of July (later clarifying the deal is supercross-only with a motocross option). He has said previously his goal is to race until he is not competitive enough to fight for race wins and championships anymore. But again, at 30 years old he showed no signs of slowing down this year, earning a class-leading seven main event wins before his season-ending injury. He got back to riding October 2, which was big progress. Now we have another update on the Colorado native.

In an Instagram video posted on the @blucruofficial account, Tomac is seen riding supercross and then provides an update, stating the following in the video:

“It’s the beginning of November here, I just got back on the supercross track. I’ve been on it probably four days now and before that I spent probably three and half weeks on the motocross track just building my base up. Now we’re to the real deal, back on the supercross track. I’m feeling great. I still feel like I’m ahead of where I anticipated. I don’t feel like I’m going to behind at all anymore. So, I’ll be ready to go come Anaheim 1, 2024.”

There have been a lot of questions around New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the Naitonal Football League (NFL) and while the two sports are different, it is interesting to watch the two progress through their respective recoveries, both being later in their respective careers. Rodgers at 39 years old—and turning 40 in December—has mentioned possibly making a comeback around mid-December. If Rodgers is able to come back and play this year, he would undoubtably be the first player ever to suffer a significant injury but return to play later in the same season, no matter the sport. While Tomac made no public intentions of returning to racing this year, he seems to still be progressing through his rehabilitation faster than he expected. Tomac turned 31 years old today and again, looks like he has more podiums, race wins, and possible championships still on the table.

Tomac will line up alongside Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammates Cooper Webb (two-time 450SX Champion) and full-time 450SX rookie Justin Cooper for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, which will kick off January 6, 2024. Check out the full post from Yamaha below.