Each year, families pack the Gatorback Cycle Park facility for the annual Mini O’s event. The week-long motocross/supercross racing brings riders from all across the country to Alachua, Florida, for supercross and motocross racing. Originally created by Pat Ray in 1972, the event incorporated flat track, hare scrambles, and motocross all into one event, named the Florida Winter Nationals, held at North Florida Raceway. As the event continued to develop and find traction nationally over the years, lots of big names made the drive all the way to Florida to compete, starting rivalries that would last for years and years. Eventually, the event outgrew North Florida Raceway and found a few more hosting venues before settling into Gatorback Cycle Park in the 1980s, which is when the supercross discipline and name “Mini O’s” both came to be. Tie in the week together with Thanksgiving, and this event is one of the most unique amateur events of the year. The current event starts with supercross, then transitions to motocross mid-way through the week. Let’s recap what happened at last year’s event, as well as preview the upcoming 52nd annual event, too.

Remember, riders finishing in the top ten overall in the 250 A and 250 Pro Sport classes (supercross only) at Mini O's will earn two points towards their road to AMA Supercross pro license. For more information on the Road to AMA Supercross requirements, view the Competition Bulletin: 2024 AMA Road to Supercross here.

Tune into RacerTV.com starting early Sunday morning to watch the action live. Note: the times noted below are in Eastern time.