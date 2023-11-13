Over the weekend, Justin Barcia took to Instagram to provide an update on his recovery process. The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing rider was set to race the Paris Supercross on November 18, but had a hard crash at the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) finale at the end of September and recently returned to riding. In the crash, the #51 suffered a broken collarbone and “a few broken ribs.”

After the crash, the 2019 Paris Supercross winner was hoping to be healthy enough to give it a go this year, as he is tied with Marvin Musquin for second most all-time King of Paris honors (both taking the overall win three times) behind four-time event winner David Vuillemin. But with limited time back on his GasGas MC 450F in preparation for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Bam Bam has has decided to sit out this year’s 40th anniversary event.

Barcia said the following in his video:

“What's up, everyone, hope all is. Well, Paris Supercross is coming up next weekend. I wanted to give a quick update on that. I have three days on the supercross track feeling good. But definitely nowhere near where I need to be to race. So, with that being said, unfortunately, I'm going to miss Paris Supercross this year. I've been working with everyone on the event for a week now trying to figure out what the best way to go about this is and this is what I think the best way is, telling everybody what's going on. Just not fit enough to compete at the top level of sport right now. So definitely need some more time to get ready, train, get my strength back. And with that being said, I'm super bummed, but I think all my fans will understand that I can't give my all at the race yet, so I don't want to show up and underperform. It's just not the right thing to do for the fans and the promoters. So, I'm just gonna keep training riding, getting fitter getting stronger and look forward to seeing everyone at Anaheim.”

