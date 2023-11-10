After a week off from UnPhiltered to race World Supercross in Abu Dhabi, the world’s Philthiest globe trotter and latest Racer X cover boy, is back behind the keyboard. Not a minute too soon either, as this week’s questions urgently needed the wisdom of Sir Phillip Nicoletti. Read on for Phil’s insight on more brands joining the racing fray, the recent PulpMX ride day at Millville, and the insanity of death cross.

Phil,

Ducati, Beta, and Triumph are all getting into moto next year. I think that’s great for the sport, more rides available for the guys. I would imagine though, there’s a lot more testing with a brand new bike than usual. In turn, that can take away from race preparation. My question is, what would you need, or require, to consider one of those new rides? Thank you,

Stan

Stan,

It’s so badass that multiple manufacturers are moving into supercross and motocross. It is a huge sign that our sport is doing pretty damn well, IMO. Just from a numbers game, each team will need around 12-15 personnel for each team, so that helps our paddock out massively, as far as employment. I know some of the boys at Triumph and they have put very good people in place, from past crew chiefs, mechanics, and suspension employees. I don’t know much as far as Ducati, but I was having a chat with Lewis Phillips at WSX. I’m curious to see who they get for a US supercross/motocross ambassador. Obviously with the impact of AC222 [Antonio Cairoli], it makes very much legit on Ducati’s plans in the future. Ducati needs to make moves in the US here very soon. I’m sure they already have in certain forms. I’m curious to see what route they go, and if they go the Triumph route and build their own facility. For Ducati in the grand scheme of things, what is $5 million dollars to have your own facility in a location they want? Regardless of any of that, it’s awesome to see this happening.