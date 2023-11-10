Racerhead #45

Welcome to Racerhead, and Happy Veterans Day... Sorta. November 11 is a sacred date all over the world. It was on 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month of 1918 that World War I ended, after four horrible and bloody years of fighting that involved powers and armies from nations all over the planet, including the United States. But we didn't get it nearly as bad as the French, the British, the Italians, the Canadians, nor even the Australians, and especially Russia, which lost the most with some 1,500,000 dead or missing. And that was the winning side. The losing Germans, Austro-Hungarians and Ottomans all had it pretty bad too.

The United States lost a little over 115,000 men, including non-combat deaths (mostly influenza, or what some still errantly call the Spanish Flu). We nevertheless join the rest of the world in what many call "Remembrance Day" for the moment it all ended, that eleventh hour of November 11... Unless that's a Saturday, like it is this year. Then we make Friday, November 10, our Veterans Day.

It's Memorial Day in May that's really a bigger day for remembering our war dead here in the U.S. because it's meant for all of the wars we've fought in, some much worse for us like the Civil War and World War II. So today is basically a holiday for veterans in America, one day ahead of the rest of the world's Remembrance Day celebrations of November 11. No matter, it should not lessen the thanks we should all give to our veterans and current servicemen and women. Their service has allowed us to live our lives freely and well. Thank you. (And thanks for letting me be a non-moto history dork for a couple paragraphs; my moto history geek factor will be on full display further down.)

We are a week past round two of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), with one more to go, and a week away from the annual Paris Supercross extravaganza. Next Sunday the 52nd Annual THOR Mini O's also get started and will run throughout Thanksgiving week down at Gatorback MX Park in Gainesville, Florida. The 2024 calendar year is drawing closer and closer, which means it's almost time to start the Anaheim 1 Supercross countdown. But first, let's talk about Uncle Phil...

Cover Model Phil (Jason Weigandt)

Back at the start of this season, everyone got yet another laugh at Phil Nicoletti's expense when he led a Triple Crown race with the experimental blue "leader lights" on his bike, only to, in his own words, crack under pressure. Well, later this year, Phil did prove he could perform under pressure. As long as he doesn't know about it.

Yes, Phil Nicoletti is on the cover of our latest Racer X Illustrated magazine. Yes, it's a photo of Phil holeshotting the Chicagoland SMX race ahead of Jett Lawrence. After that race, Davey said we should seriously consider a Phil cover if he wins the Los Angeles SMX last chance qualifier and thus completes his own perfect season. Also, some of Phil's friends (who will remain nameless) had a "LCQ" #1 plate made for him for the LA race, but he had to come through and actually win the darned thing.

Well, Phil did it, and JT handed him that #1 LCQ plate, and we went to work sourcing a cover photo. Well done on the shot, Chris “BrownDogWilson” Ganz, and congrats on your first Racer X cover, too! Then, Matthes and I went to work writing the Phil feature story for the issue. Because Phil is friends with everyone, we texted and talked to tons of riders for the story, including Cooper Webb, the Lawrence brothers, the Martin brothers, and probably a dozen total sources. It's a great and fun piece, really, that shows just what life is like when Phil is part of it. One thing, though: we wanted to keep the cover secret, because we wanted a big, shocking reveal.

Davey's idea was to get Phil on the PulpMX Show on Monday and send him a photo of the cover live on the air. Unfortunately, that couldn't work because Phil was flying back from WSX in Abu Dhabi on Monday. So, I agreed to go meet Phil somewhere in North Carolina, telling him "the story is good and I want to give you a copy in person." Unfortunately, by the time landed from his 15-hour flight, the mag had already come out and everyone on earth was texting him photos of the cover. So much for the surprise.

Still, I wanted to give him some mags in person, so we agreed to meet at the U.S. National White Water Center in Charlotte, which has epic mountain bike trails. As I drove up the road, I saw a guy pushing a mountain bike. Yup, it was Phil, with a flat tire. Later, Phil tried to get into the truck he borrowed from a friend and the key didn't work. He was locked out. Typical Phil.

By now you've hopefully watched our hilarious Racer X cover reveal video. The magazine cheered him up quite a bit. But for all I know he's still at the mountain bike place, stranded without a working key. That's usually how things go for Phil. Congrats on the cover, though!