Lotte van Drunen Signs Multi-Year Deal with Yamaha’s De Baets MXGP Team

Up-and-coming Netherlands rider Lotte Van Drunen has announced a new deal for 2024 and beyond. The 16-year-old is leaving her Kawasaki team and joining the De Baets MXGP Team, with the full press release below. She will also be coming to the USA to compete in the THOR Mini O's next week, with support from the Official Yamaha Factory Amateur NSA Team.

We will have more info on her classes next week, as well as a full Mini O's broadcast schedule, live timing links, and more.

The following press release is from De Baets MXGP Team:

Welcome to the team @lottevandrunen401

Yamaha Motor Europe is thrilled to announce the addition of Dutch sensation Lotte Van Drunen to the Yamaha Family for the upcoming 2024 FIM Women's Motocross World Championship season and beyond.

Joining the Yamaha Family marks an exciting new chapter in van Drunen's career. The now 16-year-old, known by her #401, will compete in the WMX World Championship aboard a GYTR kitted YZ250F with support from the De Baets Yamaha Supported MX team.

Lotte Van Drunen, De Baets Yamaha Supported MX team rider:

"I am excited for this new challenge and a fresh start in new colours. I know Yamaha has a strong bike and the best program for their young riders, which fits perfectly with me and my goals to win races and championships. I think this is exactly what I need to take my career to the next level, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve."

Thorsten Lentink, Yamaha Motor Europe MX Racing Coordinator: