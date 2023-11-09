Results Archive
Watch: Mattia Guadagnini’s First Day on Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing FC 450

November 9, 2023 1:30pm | by:

Film/text: Husqvarna

Husqvarna Factory Racing’s new MXGP racer, Mattia Guadagnini, gets to grips with his new FC 450 as he rides his first laps at the deep sand track of Grevenbroich in Germany.

Clearly enjoying his return to familiar machinery, the young Italian motocross star certainly looks comfortable within his new surroundings. Bring on 2024!

Read: Mattia Guadagnini Signs MXGP Deal With Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing

