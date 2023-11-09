The following press release is from KTM:

LEAD STRENGTHENED BY U.S. ISDE TEAM FOLLOWING DAY 4 IN ARGENTINA

Day 4 - International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)

SAN JUAN, Argentina – Team USA's World Trophy and Women's World Trophy teams have strengthened their position at the top of the 97th International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) standings in Argentina, while also holding a firm top-three position in the Junior World Trophy classification following Day 4.

WORLD TROPHY TEAM (WT)

FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Taylor Robert led the way for the U.S. team on the fourth day of competition, scoring a well-earned third overall and second in the E2 class, while Johnny Girroir was less than five seconds behind on his 350 XC-F, finishing fifth overall. Also right in contention, Dante Oliveira was P6 on Thursday.

Taylor Robert: “Another good day, I actually had my best result so far with third on the day. [Samuele] Bernardini and I were in a pretty tight battle all day, and Johnny Girroir was right there with us, so we had a really tight group – from like third to sixth was close. We have three guys in the top six. Cole [Martinez] was a little bit back today, he had a mechanical issue that set him back a bit, but he was able to handle it like a champ and get back out there and start hammering again, so I think he will be back up there tomorrow.”

Johnny Girroir: “Day 4 was good, I’ve had the best result I’ve ever had, and I think I was about five seconds off the podium overall. That was cool, to just be in the mix and yeah, feeling better, got some medicine for my head cold, and it doesn’t feel like my head is a balloon anymore! So I felt good, I like these tests a lot more, more rocky and a bit more my style.”

Dante Oliveira: “It was a strong day for the whole team, we grew our lead a little bit, so that was good. Everybody was super solid today and put in some good rides. Wasn’t my best day, but it wasn’t my worst day, so all is good – the bike is strong, body is strong, and ready to fight tomorrow.”