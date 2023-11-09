ISDE Day 3, Team USA Continues Lead in World and Women's Trophy

The following is a press release from KTM Factory Racing.

SAN JUAN, Argentina – Another solid day of racing during Day 3 at the 97th International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) sees the U.S. team well positioned in Argentina as the event reaches midway, Team USA riders increasing their advantage in the World Trophy and Women's World Trophy classifications, while maintaining third in the Junior World Trophy standing.

WORLD TROPHY TEAM (WT)

Amidst conditions that were unique to what competitors faced so far at the ISDE, rocky, technical terrain made for a fresh challenge on Day 3. Leading Team USA’s World Trophy (WT) charge was FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Taylor Robert, who scored fourth place on Day 3, with teammate Dante Oliveira powering his 450 XC-F to seventh overall. Johnny Girroir positioned his 350 XC-F in ninth place, and with Cole Martinez (Honda) finishing in P5, the four managed to extend their advantage to +8:15:17 with three days remaining.

Taylor Robert: "We’re at the halfway mark! Solid day for the team, I’m really proud of these guys, another day with all four of us in the top 10. For myself, I actually moved up into fourth overall for the day, although I had a big stack in the second test which sent me over the bars and I lost quite a bit of time there. I managed to claw my way back through the field, and now two more hard tests and then hopefully we can just cruise around the moto track."

Dante Oliveira: "New, tough, challenging tracks today, and I was just a little too slow. I didn’t show up on the first three tests – when the track was smooth it was just a bit of a struggle, and I wasn’t hitting my marks. Overall, a solid day for the team here, and I’m looking forward to fighting hard for the rest of the week."

Johnny Girroir: "Today was a good day. I liked the tests, they were a lot more my style with the rocks and technicality of it, although I’ve picked up a little head cold, unfortunately. It’s nothing crazy, but yeah, another good day, we were all inside the top 10, and extended the lead as a team. All is heading in the right direction."