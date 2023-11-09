Feld Motor Sports’ Statement and Video Tribute to Art Eckman

The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:

The SuperMotocross community and the motocross industry as a whole is deeply saddened by the passing of broadcast icon Art Eckman. Best known in the racing world as the voice of the formative years of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, Eckman's instantly recognizable candor alongside AMA Hall of Famer David Bailey defined the fandom and passion of multiple generations who tuned into ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC to watch the races.

His contributions for both Supercross and Pro Motocross broadcasts, in addition to hosting the popular MotoWorld weekly television news magazine, allowed Eckman to become synonymous with two-wheeled motorsports. His indelible voice is an integral part of the soundtrack for the legendary careers of Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, Jeff Stanton, Damon Bradshaw, and so many more, while his mentorship helped carve a path to broadcasting for former star racers like Jeff Emig, Grant Langston, and James Stewart.

This past April, Eckman attended the Atlanta Supercross, which gave long-time fans and colleagues a chance to catch up with one of the most influential and beloved figures of the sport.