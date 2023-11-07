It's not often you dig back into some old motos and find three big names of recent memory in our sport absolutely going to battle during their younger years. While the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki duo of Ryan Villopoto and Ben Townley were stealing the show during the 2007 Motocross Lites season, youngsters Ryan Dungey, Josh Grant, and Jason Lawrence found themselves reliving some of their amateur battles now on the professional level at Budds Creek Motocross Park. Watch the entire second moto from that 2007 Budds Creek National where Dungey, Grant, and Lawrence exchange several passes over many laps in a frantic battle for third place.

About Dunlop

The all-new Geomax MX34 is the latest result of Dunlop’s ongoing development of their Geomax family of tires. Developed with the help of top motocross pros, the all-new Geomax MX34 is the new industry standard for soft-to-intermediate terrain. Experience the advantage—Ride Dunlop.