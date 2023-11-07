GasGas Commits to Future with New EMX250 Program

The following press release is from GasGas:

GasGas Commit to Future Talent With Exciting EMX250 Program

Beddini GasGas Factory Juniors Introduced For 2024 MXGP.

GASGAS is thrilled to reaffirm its commitment to future talent with the introduction of a booming junior program. The MC 250F will be well represented in the EMX250 division from this day forth, as the Beddini GASGAS Factory Juniors will have Valerio Lata and Mads Fredsoe beneath their tent when the new season starts.

The existence of the Beddini GASGAS Factory Juniors serves as proof that the manufacturer remains very dedicated to the stars of tomorrow, as a position on the squad will prepare them to vie for a position on the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing team. Lata has already shown such promise – he sprinted to a moto win in EMX250 earlier this year and secured multiple podiums. Fredsoe will debut in EMX250 after two seasons in the EMX125 class. The duo is keen to get on the gas and unleash their potential when the new campaign fires into life.

In addition to the above, two talented stars have been placed on REVO GASGAS Racing for the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. Ethan Lane, who has spent an extended period in the United States, will represent the team in the MX2 division. 2024 marks his first term as a professional. Billy Askew has been tipped as Great Britain's next superstar and he too is committed to REVO GASGAS Racing: he will compete in the EMX250 events in the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. The youngsters will be fortunate enough to learn from their more experienced teammate, Brian Bogers, who will race in MXGP.

The 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship starts in Patagonia-Argentina on March 10. The first round of EMX250 will run alongside round two, the Grand Prix of Europe, on March 24.

Diego Clement (Manager of GASGAS Offroad Commercial): "I'm pleased that our GASGAS development program is taking shape for the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. We have many talented young stars who are hungry for success and now, with this new structure, there will be a clear path that allows them to dream of racing for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing. We are excited to nurture this talent and watch each rider thrive. Thank you to Beddini GASGAS Factory Juniors and REVO GASGAS Racing for their commitment."